College men's basketball: UNI makes it three straight against Illinois State

It’s tough to beat a team three times during a season, let alone in consecutive games, especially when the teams are as evenly matched as Northern Iowa and Illinois State.
It hasn’t happened in the Missouri Valley Conference in more than a century.
But the UNI men’s basketball team pulled off that unlikely feat Thursday night when the Panthers downed ISU 65-60 in the opening round of the Missouri Valley Conference’s Arch Madness tournament at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
The Panthers advance to play Drake in the quarterfinals at 5 p.m. on Friday.
Last weekend, UNI got the best of the Redbirds in the two-game series – including the finale in double overtime – that marked the only two times the teams met before Thursday night.
In both of the previous games, points in the paint were the difference for the Panthers, and that didn’t change Thursday as UNI scored 38 points down low.
A part of that was by design, while some was out of necessity as UNI couldn’t find its outside shooting touch all night.
Junior Austin Phyfe was the story for the Panthers on Thursday as he continued his dominance down low against ISU. The junior from Waverly scored 21 points and pulled down nine rebounds in 29 minutes on Thursday.
In the three games against the Redbirds, Phyfe averaged 16.7 points and 8.6 rebounds.
“Austin has played great the last couple of weeks,” said UNI head coach Ben Jacobson. “He was really good tonight. He was confident and calling for the ball, so his teammates responded and he had a big night.”
At the 15:51 mark, UNI had a scary moment when Phyfe went down and clutched his leg, then came up limping. He went into the locker room to be checked out, but returned at the 12:23 mark.
With Phyfe out of the lineup, the Redbirds took a four-point lead, but when the junior returned, he immediately scored inside to cut that deficit to 43-41.
On the Panthers’ next possession, Noah Carter put down a dunk that gave UNI a 44-43 lead with 10:56 left in the game.
It was back and forth after that until the Panthers took the lead for good on two Bowen Born free throws with 5:51 to play.
Trae Berhow’s 3-pointer with 29 seconds left to play put the game out of reach and gave the Panthers their fourth win in their last five games.
“We took what the defense gave us tonight,” said Berhow. “We are very confident offensively and we feed off of each other.”
Tywhon Pickford got his third start against the Redbirds and had a big night for Panthers, scoring 11 points, pulling down nine rebounds and stealing the ball three times. His defense once again was a difference for the Panthers.
“Ty is playing his best basketball right now,” Jacobson said. “He has done a good job defensively for us and has a really good feel for the game. With him out on the floor, that is a good lineup for us.”
The Panthers couldn’t find their outside touch in the first half, so they went inside, scoring 22 of their 30 points in the paint to take a 30-29 halftime lead.
Phyfe took control early and often, scoring 13 points on 5-of-5 shooting in the first half. He was 3-for-4 from the free throw line.
Illinois State jumped out to an early lead and held that until UNI took its first lead on a Noah Carter dunk with 12:15 left in the half.
The Redbirds took a seven point leads twice midway through the half before UNI started chipping away. Led by Phyfe, who had six points in the next seven minutes, the Panthers took a 28-27 lead on a Phyfe layup with 1:25 left in the half.
The first half saw six ties and five lead changes, with the last one of the half coming on a layup by Carter for the Panthers’ 30-29 halftime lead.
The Panthers went 0-for-9 from beyond the 3-point line in the first half, but shot 44.4 percent from the floor. For the game, UNI was 4-of-21 from beyond the arc, but finished shooting 43.3 percent from the field.
Jacobson was not concerned with his team’s 3-point shooting.
“You just keep shooting at our place,” he said. “You just let it rip until it falls.”
NOTES
PASSING 300: Jacobson earned his 301st win on Thursday night, and defeated Illinois State on Feb. 27 for his 300th career victory. He becomes the fourth coach in MVC history to win 300 games. Jacobson trails only Henry P. Iba (Oklahoma State) with 486, Eddie Hickey (Creighton/St. Louis) with 337, and Dana Altman (Creighton) with 327 coaching victories.
GETTING CLOSER: The Panthers and Redbirds have met in Arch Madness 11 times, with ISU now holding a 6-5 edge.
REVERSAL OF FORTUNE: UNI is a 7 seed in Arch Madness for the sixth time since joining the league in 1992. With Thursday’s win, UNI now holds a 2-5 record as the 7 seed.
CLOSE RIVALS: The Panthers and Redbirds have met in Arch Madness 10 times with the Redbirds leading the series 5-6.
N. Iowa 65, Illinois St. 60
ILLINOIS ST. (7-17) — Mahorcic 7-12 1-2 15, Fleming 1-4 0-0 2, Horne 2-8 5-5 10, Reeves 4-9 1-1 10, Washington 2-6 0-0 4, Strong 4-10 0-0 8, Ndiaye 3-4 0-0 7, Boyd 1-4 1-2 4, Sissoko 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 8-10 60.
N. IOWA (10-15) — Phyfe 9-14 3-4 21, Berhow 2-10 2-2 8, Born 2-12 3-4 7, Heise 2-5 0-1 5, Pickford 5-6 1-2 11, Carter 4-8 0-0 9, Betz 2-5 0-1 4, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 9-14 65.
Halftime—N. Iowa 30-29. 3-Point Goals—Illinois St. 4-23 (Ndiaye 1-2, Boyd 1-3, Horne 1-4, Reeves 1-6, Fleming 0-1, Washington 0-3, Strong 0-4), N. Iowa 4-21 (Berhow 2-7, Carter 1-3, Heise 1-3, Betz 0-1, Born 0-7). Rebounds—Illinois St. 31 (Mahorcic, Fleming, Horne 7), N. Iowa 37 (Phyfe, Pickford 9). Assists—Illinois St. 12 (Horne 4), N. Iowa 17 (Pickford 5). Total Fouls—Illinois St. 14, N. Iowa 10. A—771 (21,000).