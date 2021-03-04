College men's basketball: UNI makes it three straight against Illinois State

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Ty is playing his best basketball right now,” Jacobson said. “He has done a good job defensively for us and has a really good feel for the game. With him out on the floor, that is a good lineup for us.”

The Panthers couldn’t find their outside touch in the first half, so they went inside, scoring 22 of their 30 points in the paint to take a 30-29 halftime lead.

Phyfe took control early and often, scoring 13 points on 5-of-5 shooting in the first half. He was 3-for-4 from the free throw line.

Illinois State jumped out to an early lead and held that until UNI took its first lead on a Noah Carter dunk with 12:15 left in the half.

The Redbirds took a seven point leads twice midway through the half before UNI started chipping away. Led by Phyfe, who had six points in the next seven minutes, the Panthers took a 28-27 lead on a Phyfe layup with 1:25 left in the half.

The first half saw six ties and five lead changes, with the last one of the half coming on a layup by Carter for the Panthers’ 30-29 halftime lead.

The Panthers went 0-for-9 from beyond the 3-point line in the first half, but shot 44.4 percent from the floor. For the game, UNI was 4-of-21 from beyond the arc, but finished shooting 43.3 percent from the field.