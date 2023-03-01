CEDAR FALLS — Ben Jacobson and Ryan Pedon did not allow their impending clash in Arch Madness stop them from showing their respect for the other.

Pedon, the Illinois State head men’s basketball coach, took a moment during his time on the Missouri Valley Conference coaches’ zoom call Monday to describe Jacobson as the “gold standard” for coaching in the MVC. He also went as far as comparing the 17th-year head coach of the Northern Iowa Panthers to Michigan State coaching great Tom Izzo.

Jacobson responded to Pedon’s comments during his own media availability with praise for the Redbirds first-year skipper.

“He has done a great job with his guys,” Jacobson said. “Brand new roster for the most part. A handful of those guys are back and they have done a good job, but to be able to mix the returning guys, get a good recruiting class in there. ... He has done a terrific job coaching his guys this year.”

However, Jacobson also noted that some of Pedon’s praise likely comes due to the two programs first round matchup in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament on Thursday.

“He and his staff are working as hard as they can to have us go home after Thursday,” Jacobson said. “We are doing the same thing on this end.”

The Panthers and Redbirds last met 43 days ago — a 65-63 UNI win at home. Forty-three days may not seem like a significant length of time, but, for the Panthers, Redbirds, Jacobson and Pedon, it makes for a world of difference.

According to Jacobson, the Panthers will look at their previous meetings with Illinois State, but he said the best thing for UNI’s players is to focus on Illinois State’s most recent body of work.

“We have a lot of work to do from a preparation standpoint,” Jacobson said. “Just digging in to what they have done over the last … 10 days to two weeks. There will be some challenges there because we have not seen them for a long time.”

“They are doing some things different in their last couple. Maybe last game in particular, but, in their last couple, they are doing some things that are different. Because we have not played them since early to mid-January, it was going to be kind of a new deal — even if they ran a lot of the same stuff.”

Illinois State sports the same record, 1-4, over its last five games as the Panthers. Over that span Illinois State faced two of the bottom three teams — Valparaiso and Evansville — and two of the top five teams — Drake and Indiana State — in the MVC.

One of the biggest changes for UNI when it comes to Illinois State is the recent emergence of junior guard Darius Burford. Burford led the Redbirds in scoring during their last five games with 17.8 points per game which drew praise from his coach Monday.

“He has been tremendous for us,” Pedon said. “Taking him off the ball early in the season, eased the burden for him. It allowed him to be a little bit free-er. ... I have seen growth in him to the point that now, when he is on the ball, I do not feel that same way that I felt a month and a half or two months ago. He has a command.”

Burford scored just 16 points combined in the two games against UNI earlier this season. His emergence combined with the 12.1 points per game from fifth-year senior Seneca Knight gives Illinois State as formidable a backcourt duo as any in the.

As for the Panthers, Jacobson said his team is playing well enough offensively to have success in St. Louis, but needs its execution on the defensive end to match.

“For us, for me, it is about those things as opposed to who you are playing and the path or what that might be,” Jacobson said. “We are going to have to play better defensively on Thursday or there will not be a path.”

“I know our guys well. … I am not concerned that we are not going to go down there and defend our tails off. We are just going to have to do it better than we have the last two, three weeks.”

UNI tips off its first round matchup of Arch Madness against Illinois State on Thursday at 12 p.m. with coverage available on Bally Sports Midwest.

If UNI wins, the Panthers face Bradley in the MVC tournament quarterfinals on Friday at 12 p.m.