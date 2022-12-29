College men's basketball: UNI guard out for season

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa men’s basketball team will be without one of its most experienced starters for the remainder of the season.

On Tuesday, sophomore Nate Heise underwent surgery on his finger which requires a recovery process of three to four months.

After Heise returned to practice last week, the program learned the injury, which originally sidelined the guard for four to six weeks, failed to heal properly according to head coach Ben Jacobson.

“Around a week ago is when he went down...to have that appointment,” Jacobson said. “The appointment went well. Everything looked good. Once he started to work with that finger—there is a piece on his finger that did not heal quite correctly.”

The surgery was successful according to a press release from UNI, but forces Heise out of the Panthers’ lineup for the remainder of the season.

The Panthers posted a 4-7 record overall and 1-2 record in Missouri Valley Conference play since losing Heise on Nov. 21.

Heise averaged 12 points in two appearances against Wartburg College and Richmond, this season, while playing 57 minutes.

With 53 starts in two seasons, Heise entered the season as the Panthers most experience starter outside of Austin Phyfe (71 starts) who remains out with complications of long COVID and blood clots.

Jacobson said Heise will apply for a medical hardship waiver to obtain an additional season of eligibility.

Freshman guard Michael Duax averaged 9.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals over 11 starts in place of Heise.