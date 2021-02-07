College men's basketball: UNI freezes Indiana State

CEDAR FALLS – It didn’t seem like it was going to happen.
All game long Northern Iowa stuck around Indiana State. But every time the Panthers came knocking on the door the Sycamores answered.
Eventually, a stellar defensive stretch over the final 10 minutes combined with clutch shooting helped UNI snap ISU’s seven-game Missouri Valley Conference win streak Sunday, 70-67, inside the McLeod Center.
“We didn’t give up. I think that was the biggest thing,” sophomore forward Noah Carter said after scoring 25 points and grabbing 13 rebounds.
The Panthers (6-12 overall, 4-8 MVC) held the Sycamores (11-9, 8-6) without a basket for nine minutes as UNI erased a 13-point second half deficit.
Indiana State led 54-41 with 11:24 left and it was 57-47 when Cameron Bacote made a 3-pointer for the Sycamores.
Indiana State did not score another field goal until Jake LaRavia put back an offensive rebound with a minute left in the game and the Panthers ahead by five.
“We were just battling, getting rebounds and trying to get defensive stops,” said Carter who also had three assists, two steals and two blocks.
After trailing for more than 30 minutes, UNI finally caught ISU with under four minutes left. A pair of free throws by Trae Berhow made it 61-60. Then with it 63-62, Berhow recorded a block on the defensive end and Carter grabbed the rebound. Bowen Born drove the baseline and kicked it out to Berhow who hit a 3-pointer with 1:54 to go to give the Panthers the lead for good.
Carter added a conventional three-point play after another defensive stop as the Panther victory had Carter’s influence all over it.
“He has been playing great for us,” Phyfe said. “He is really starting to get that confidence, shooting confidence for himself and even becoming a better defender… he was a huge spark for us.”
“He’s just got more will power. He is playing with more determination,” added UNI head coach Ben Jacobson.
Phyfe finished with 17 points and eight rebounds. Berhow scored all 10 of his points in the second half, including several clutch free throws to preserve the lead.
Jacobson felt another huge key to the game was the way true freshmen Bowen Born and Nate Heise were able to rebound from poor play in the first half to be central figures in the final 10 minutes as the Panthers charged back.
“Nate and Bowen, after not starting the second half, their play… they were in there a lot the last eight minutes,” Jacobson said. “They had a lot to do with what happened.
“They didn’t play very good in the first half, didn’t start in the second half. But as true freshmen they went out and had a heck of an eight minutes to finish it. That had a lot to do with it. No matter what part of the game the guys played in, they played hard.”
Heise was part of UNI’s two-man attack on slowing down Tyreke Key in the second half and he made a key bucket in the final minute of play.
Born hit a 3-pointer that pulled the Panthers within three, 59-56, and then his drive and kick out to Berhow delivered the 3-pointer that put UNI ahead for good.
The first half was a mixed bag for UNI. The Panthers led early, but Indiana State’s pressure defense and clutch shooting allowed the Sycamores to begin pulling away.
ISU led by as much as 10 in the first half, but the group of Carter, Tytan Anderson, Tyhwon Pickford, Phyfe and Berhow had a strong defensive stretch late in the first half that allowed UNI to cut its deficit to four at halftime.
“Indiana State played better than us in the first half, but we fought hard enough and did a good enough job defensively it was a possession or two game at halftime,” Jacobson said.
The Panthers made Key, who had 31 points in the Sycamores' win Saturday night, work harder Sunday. He scored 18, but after scoring 10 points early in the first half, UNI shut him down as he made just 6 of 18 shots.
LaRavia and Julian Larry each added 14 points for Indiana State.