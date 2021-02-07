College men's basketball: UNI freezes Indiana State

Carter added a conventional three-point play after another defensive stop as the Panther victory had Carter’s influence all over it.

“He has been playing great for us,” Phyfe said. “He is really starting to get that confidence, shooting confidence for himself and even becoming a better defender… he was a huge spark for us.”

“He’s just got more will power. He is playing with more determination,” added UNI head coach Ben Jacobson.

Phyfe finished with 17 points and eight rebounds. Berhow scored all 10 of his points in the second half, including several clutch free throws to preserve the lead.

Jacobson felt another huge key to the game was the way true freshmen Bowen Born and Nate Heise were able to rebound from poor play in the first half to be central figures in the final 10 minutes as the Panthers charged back.

“Nate and Bowen, after not starting the second half, their play… they were in there a lot the last eight minutes,” Jacobson said. “They had a lot to do with what happened.