College men's basketball: UNI flips the script on Valparaiso

A day later, UNI started a new winning streak with a resounding win over the Brown and Gold, thanks in part to its quick ball movement and good defense.

“We took too many quick shots (on Saturday),” Jacobson said. “A quick shot is different than being aggressive. Last night, Valpo didn’t have to play defense on those plays. It was a different story tonight.”

On defense, Jacobson said the Panthers made two adjustments, which was a key factor in forcing 16 Valparaiso turnovers, including 13 steals on the night.

“We didn’t rotate on Saturday and that hurt us,” he said. “We threw that out the window tonight and knew the next guy was going to cover up for you if your guy got past you.”

The Panthers had one of their best shooting games of the season, hitting on 52.8 percent of their shots (28-of-53), including 47.1 percent from the 3-point line (8-of 17). UNI was perfect from the free throw line, making all 10 of its shots.

With Sunday’s win, UNI owns the series with a 27-4 overall mark.

Jacobson said his team will build from a win over a quality team.

“Yesterday they were the better team, but not tonight,” he said. “We played a good team this weekend, despite what their record shows. We’ve been OK the last three weeks, but we have to level up one more time. We have room to play better.”

