College men's basketball: UNI flips the script on Valparaiso

CEDAR FALLS — Different day. Different result.
A day after being outplayed by Valparaiso in almost every aspect of the game, the Northern Iowa men’s basketball team flipped the script with a strong 74-60 victory Sunday night at the McLeod Center.
In the second game of the weekend series, UNI turned things around after a disappointing 70-57 loss the night before where Panthers head coach Ben Jacobson said his team was “out-toughed.”
That wasn’t the case on Sunday as Northern Iowa came out energized and found its shooting touch early in an entertaining win to improve to 7-14 overall and 5-10 in Missouri Valley Conference play.
Jacobson said the win was a stark difference from the night before.
“Tonight was way different,” he said of his team’s effort. “Our response was great. You expect after a game like we had Saturday that your team will respond. Our guys got the job done.”
The Panthers took a 39-33 halftime lead after shooting 60 percent (15-of-25) in the half, including 57.1 percent (4-of-7) from beyond the 3-point arc. Valparaiso shot a respectable 50 percent from the floor, including 33.3 percent from beyond the arc.
UNI came out firing in the second half and built the lead to 10 points at the 18:25 mark when junior forward Austin Phyfe took a behind-the-back pass from senior guard Trae Berhow in the paint for an easy layup.
The Panthers increased the lead to 11 points when sophomore forward Noah Carter went inside for a tough basket, then hit a free throw for a 48-37 lead with 14:41 remaining.
Northern Iowa took its biggest lead of the night midway through the second half when freshman guard Nate Heise hit a 3-pointer for a 61-43 lead after a 13-2 UNI run that spanned four minutes.
Valparaiso (8-14, 5-8) came storming back and cut the lead to eight points at 65-57 with 5:16 left in the game, but that would be as close as the Brown and Gold would get the rest of the way.
The Panthers put an exclamation on the win with a two-handed dunk by Carter off an alley-oop pass from freshman guard Bowen Born with just 47 seconds left to give UNI its margin of victory.
Northern Iowa saw balanced scoring on the night, with Berhow and Carter pacing the Panthers with 17 points apiece. Carter finished the night hitting 5-of-7 shots from the field and 5-for-5 from the free throw line.
Heise contributed 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting, including 3-of-4 3-pointers. He gave credit to the Panthers' quick ball movement for him getting good looks.
“We took high percentage shots tonight,” Heise said. “Our best games are when we move the ball well. That is key to our offense.”
Coming into Saturday’s game, the Panthers had a 14-0 advantage over Valparaiso on their home court, but Valpo abruptly broke that streak with its 13-point victory.
A day later, UNI started a new winning streak with a resounding win over the Brown and Gold, thanks in part to its quick ball movement and good defense.
“We took too many quick shots (on Saturday),” Jacobson said. “A quick shot is different than being aggressive. Last night, Valpo didn’t have to play defense on those plays. It was a different story tonight.”
On defense, Jacobson said the Panthers made two adjustments, which was a key factor in forcing 16 Valparaiso turnovers, including 13 steals on the night.
“We didn’t rotate on Saturday and that hurt us,” he said. “We threw that out the window tonight and knew the next guy was going to cover up for you if your guy got past you.”
The Panthers had one of their best shooting games of the season, hitting on 52.8 percent of their shots (28-of-53), including 47.1 percent from the 3-point line (8-of 17). UNI was perfect from the free throw line, making all 10 of its shots.
With Sunday’s win, UNI owns the series with a 27-4 overall mark.
Jacobson said his team will build from a win over a quality team.
“Yesterday they were the better team, but not tonight,” he said. “We played a good team this weekend, despite what their record shows. We’ve been OK the last three weeks, but we have to level up one more time. We have room to play better.”