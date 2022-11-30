College Men's Basketball: UNI drops MVC opener against Bradley

PEORIA, IL — Northern Iowa had the Bradley Braves right where it wanted them.

On the road, the Panthers built a five-point lead—twice—but missed opportunities and inconsistency on the offensive end in the second half allowed the Braves to nab a 68-53 win, Wednesday.

“There was a stretch there where we had the game the way we needed to for 25-28 minutes,” UNI head coach Ben Jacobson said. “Where it was just kind of back and forth and the crowd was not really into it. They did not have really any momentum.”

Freshman guard Michael Duax said a number of small mental mistakes added up in the Panthers loss, but added the Panthers will not miss the growth opportunity that comes with making a mistake.

“We got plenty of good opportunities,” Duax said. “We got the ball in spots we wanted to get the ball, but it is about executing…With more experience, we will get rid of those mistakes.”

After struggling with a slow start offensively in a win over Northern Illinois on Saturday, UNI’s offense suffered another sluggish takeoff against Bradley.

Despite getting nearly twice as many opportunities as their opponents, the Panthers held a slim 7-5 advantage at the under-12 media timeout. During those first eight minutes of action, UNI jumped out to a 7-2 lead just over three minutes into the game, but also suffered a nearly seven-minute long scoreless drought.

The Panthers’ drought allowed Bradley to nab its first lead of the game—a 9-8 advantage—with 11:44 remaining in the half as junior forward Rienk Mast completed a three-point play.

Tytan Anderson broke the drought and gave UNI back the lead with a jumper 17 seconds later off an assist from Duax.

Freshman guard Trey Campbell extended the UNI lead with a three off of a Bradley turnover, putting the Panthers ahead 12-8.

Bradley responded with a barrage of three-pointers from Ville Tahvanainen, Connor Hickman and Christian Davis to post a 9-2 run and nab a 17-14 lead.

Over the final eight minutes of the quarter, sophomore guard Bowen Born scored seven points to help spur the Panthers on a 16-12 run to take a 30-29 lead at halftime.

“I did not think that we had played great in the first half,” Jacobson said. “So, to still be up one—have a lead going into halftime—I really liked that…I liked how hard we played and I liked the fact that we made some play because there was not anything smooth about it. We made enough plays to be up by one at half.”

After relinquishing their lead just 10 seconds into the second half on a Mast jumper, Anderson drilled his first three-pointer of the season to put UNI back in front 33-31.

Anderson’s triple commenced an 8-2 run for the Panthers which allowed UNI to take a 38-33 lead into the first media timeout of the second half.

With a pair of Anderson free throws with 14:49 remaining in the second half, UNI took a 40-35 lead.

Following the conclusion of the game, Jacobson described the Panthers inability to extend their five-point second half lead as a key juncture in the game.

“It felt like we had some opportunities around the basket,” Jacobson said. “If we can cash in on some, we can get up eight or 10. That part did not happen. We needed to. We needed to go up 45-35 or 50-40.”

But, over the next six minutes of action, the Braves outscored the Panthers 16-2 to take a commanding 51-42 lead with just under nine minutes remaining in regulation.

Bradley guard Duke Deen and Tahvanainen responded to a Michael Duax three-pointer with three consecutive triples to put the Braves on top 65-50 with 3:58 remaining, putting an end to any hopes of a UNI comeback.

The Panthers managed just three points over the final four minutes of action to lose their first Missouri Valley Conference game of the season by a score of 68-53 and fall to 2-4.

Jacobson said it will be an important challenge for the Panthers to find the right amount of energy for their home contest against Evansville on Saturday at 1 p.m.

“It is really important that they keep finding the good things that happen and take them with them,” Jacobson said. “And then, learn from the stuff we did not do as well by having a little chip on your shoulder.”

Following the loss, Duax said he believes the return to Cedar Falls will help the Panthers while noting UNI set a goal of being a “really good home team.”

“As we play more games, we are going to get rid of those little mistakes,” Duax said. “We are going to get some home games coming up here…We are going to take pride in playing at home.”

NORTHERN IOWA (2-4, 0-1) – Born 7-13 4-4 22, Duax 3-5 0-0 7, Anderson 2-11 3-4 8, Betz 2-7 0-0 4, 3-7 0-0 8, Peksari 0-0 0-0 0, Courbat 0-0 1-2 1, Krogmann 0-1 0-0 0, Wolf 1-1 0-0 3, Daniel 0-6 0-0 0. Totals 18-51 8-10 53.

BRADLEY (5-3, 1-0) – Hickman 4-10 2-5 13, Leons 2-6 1-2 6, Deen 7-14 0-1 18, Hannah 2-4 0-0 4, Mast 6-8 1-2 13, Tahvanainen 3-4 0-0 8, Linke 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 2-6 0-0 6. Totals 26-52 4-10 68.

UNI;32;21 – 53

BU;31;37 – 68

3-point goals – UNI 9-24 (Born 4-8, Duax 1-2, Anderson 1-2, Betz 0-2, Campbell 2-3, Wolf 1-1, Daniel 0-6), BU 12-30 (Hickman 3-6, Leons 1-4, Deen 4-9, Mast 0-2, Tahvanainen 2-3, Davis 2-6). Rebounds – UNI 28 (Anderson 8), BU 36 (Mast 11). Assists – UNI 8 (Born, Duax, Campbell 2), BU 15 (Tahvanainen 4). Turnovers – UNI 15 (Duax 4), BU 16 (Mast 5). Total fouls – UNI 14, BU 12. Fouled out – None.