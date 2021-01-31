College men's basketball: Southern Illinois' hot shooting downs UNI

CARBONDALE, Ill — When a player is feeling it, he feels it.
Southern Illinois guard Lance Jones knocked home a career-high seven 3-pointers as part of a 27-point game as the Salukis earned a Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball split with Northern Iowa on Sunday.
SIU made 15 3-pointers, third most in program history and most since 1998, to hold off a second-half Panther charge en route to a 71-68 victory.
“He played a good game,” UNI head coach Ben Jacobson said of Jones. “Give him credit. He had foul trouble yesterday, and he came back today and played a good game. He made shots when he had to, and then we left him open a couple times when we didn’t want to and that helped him a little bit.”
UNI (5-11, 3-7 MVC) trailed for the final 30 minutes and by as many as 16 points, before chipping slowly away at its deficit.
True freshmen Tytan Anderson and Bowen Born made multiple key plays down the stretch as UNI got to within 63-61 on a Born 3-pointer with 2:23 left. Then UNI had a chance to take its first lead since the 9:59 mark of the first half when Anderson missed a 3-pointer from the right wing with 1:31 left that would have made it 64-63. Anderson had made a pair of treys from the same spot earlier in the half.
Following Anderson’s miss, SIU got a clutch three from Steven Verplancken, his fourth of the game, and Jones hit his seventh 3-pointer with Born in his face as the shot clock buzzer wounded with 21 seconds left that basically sealed SIU’s win.
“We had a great defensive possession when we were down three, he throws in one more just for good measure to get it to six,” Jacobson said. “In a lot of ways he earned that one because he was aggressive all night.”
Verplancken added 14 points for the Salukis (8-6, 2-6). SIU’s Dalton Banks had eight points, five assists and three steals.
“The guys gave us a chance in a game like that when we didn’t defend the way that we needed to tonight,” Jacobson said. “Our discipline and determination wasn’t as good it was yesterday in the first half when it really held us in there. We didn’t have same look to us defensively and rebounding in the first half. That hurt us for 20 minutes.
“We missed some free throws. We missed having Austin (Phyfe) at 100 percent. We had a chance. There are some positives you can take from that.”
UNI played much of the game without post players Phyfe and James Betz. Phyfe was hurt late in Saturday’s 74-62 win, and played just 9 minutes and 31 seconds and hardly any of the second half.
Betz, similar to senior Tywhon Pickford, played just over than 2 minutes. He did not have enough practice time leading into the weekend to make bigger contributions, according to Jacobson.
Still, the Panthers had more than enough opportunities to win and will lament their 12 missed free throws. In two games this weekend, UNI made just 22 of 44 free throws.
“I really think it is just dumb luck,” Jacobson said. “I really do. Those guys are terrific shooters. They did good job of getting to good spots on the floor. Did a good job of getting fouled and getting to the line. I just think it is dumb luck. That is something that hurt us in today’s game but not something I’m concerned about.”
Born led UNI with 16 points, while Nate Heise and Trae Berhow each had 13. Noah Carter chipped in 11 and pulled down eight boards and dished out four assists.
After shooting nearly 70% in the second half Saturday, UNI could not find that deft touch in the first half. The Panthers went several long stretches during the early, middle and late stages without scoring while SIU led 37-24 after the first 20 minutes.
The Salukis weren’t red hot, either, but made 7 of 16 3-point attempts, including three from Jones. UNI once again was cold from distance in the first half as it was 1-for-10 from 3-point range one night after making 1-of-11 in the first half.
The Panthers didn’t make their first 3-pointer until Austin Phyfe hit one near the three-minute remaining mark.
After trailing by 13 at the half, UNI began chipping away early in the second half. The Panthers pulled to within 42-34 with just under 15 minutes left but Jones and Verplancken hit back-to-back 3-pointers to push SIU’s lead back into double figures near the 12-minute timeout.
UNI mustered another run as Anderson gave the Panthers a spark with 10 minutes left in the half. He splashed back-to-back 3-pointers from the same spot in the right corner to trim the lead to 53-46. One of the shots was set up by Anderson’s steal on the opposite end of the court to break up a potential easy Saluki layup.
Anderson had eight points, five boards and five steals in 23 mintues of play.
“He had a great weekend,” Jacobson said of Anderson. “He knocked in the back-to-back 3’s which cut that game…we needed to find a way to get it under double digits and his back-to-back 3’s did that for us.
“Then we had a little bounce, had a little momentum and a little life to us and we took advantage of all of that and got into position to tie basketball game or take the lead with under four minutes. His play was a big reason why.”
So. Illinois 71, No. Iowa 68
No. Iowa Min FG-A FT-A Reb. A PF TP
Carter 38 5-9 1-5 8 4 2 11
Phyfe 10 1-2 0-0 2 1 2 3
Heise 33 5-12 2-3 4 3 1 13
Berhow 36 6-14 1-5 5 3 4 13
Born 37 4-8 5-7 2 1 0 16
Henry 19 2-2 0-0 2 0 2 4
Anderson 23 3-5 0-1 5 2 1 8
Mar 2 0-1 0-0 1 0 0 0
Pickford 2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0
Team 3
Totals 200 26-53 9-21 32 14 12 68
So. Illinois Min. FG-A FT-A Reb A PF TP
Filewich 28 4-8 2-2 6 0 4 10
Jones 40 10-15 0-0 5 6 1 27
Harvey 19 0-7 0-0 3 0 2 0
Verplancken 33 5-10 0-0 2 0 4 14
Brown 19 0-1 0-1 3 1 4 0
Banks 32 3-5 0-0 4 5 1 8
D Avanzo 22 3-8 3-4 10 4 2 11
Dembele 8 0-0 1-2 1 0 1 2
Team 2
Totals 200 25-54 6-9 36 16 19 71
Northern Iowa 24 44 — 68
Southern Illinois 37 34 – 71
3-point goals – UNI 7-25 (Carter 0-4, Phyfe 1-1, Heise 1-5, Berhow 0-6, Born 3-6, Anderson 2-3). SIU 15-30 (Jones 7-11, Harvey 0-4, Verplancken 4-8, Brown 0-1, Banks 2-3, D’Avanzo 2-3). Steals – UNI 12 (Anderson 5). SIU 8 (Banks 3). Turnovers – UNI 14 (Phyfe 3, Born 3). SIU 16 (Banks 6).