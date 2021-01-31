College men's basketball: Southern Illinois' hot shooting downs UNI

“We had a great defensive possession when we were down three, he throws in one more just for good measure to get it to six,” Jacobson said. “In a lot of ways he earned that one because he was aggressive all night.”

Verplancken added 14 points for the Salukis (8-6, 2-6). SIU’s Dalton Banks had eight points, five assists and three steals.

“The guys gave us a chance in a game like that when we didn’t defend the way that we needed to tonight,” Jacobson said. “Our discipline and determination wasn’t as good it was yesterday in the first half when it really held us in there. We didn’t have same look to us defensively and rebounding in the first half. That hurt us for 20 minutes.

“We missed some free throws. We missed having Austin (Phyfe) at 100 percent. We had a chance. There are some positives you can take from that.”

UNI played much of the game without post players Phyfe and James Betz. Phyfe was hurt late in Saturday’s 74-62 win, and played just 9 minutes and 31 seconds and hardly any of the second half.

Betz, similar to senior Tywhon Pickford, played just over than 2 minutes. He did not have enough practice time leading into the weekend to make bigger contributions, according to Jacobson.