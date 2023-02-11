CEDAR FALLS -- Indiana State remained hot as the Sycamores rolled to its fifth-consecutive Missouri Valley Conference win Saturday, 80-62, over reeling Northern Iowa at the McLeod Center.

It was UNI’s fifth-straight loss.

Courvoisier McCauley scored a game-high 21 points, including five of Indiana State’s nine 3-point makes.

The Sycamores (18-9 overall, 11-5 MVC) led from start to finish leading by 15 at halftime and by as much as 28 in the second half over a UNI (12-14, 8-8) squad that struggled offensively.

Indiana State held Panther leading scorer Bowen Born in check as Born finished with just five points on 1 of 13 shooting.

Ten minutes into the game UNI head coach Ben Jacobson said he felt it was going to be a good game in his post-game radio interview.

But…Jacobson added familiar deficiencies crept up on UNI again.

The first was the Panthers made just 1 of 12 from 3-point range in the first half while Indiana State made six. Then after falling behind by 13, UNI pulled to within four late in the half only to lose a pair of Sycamore players that subsequently made back-to-back 3-pointers to put Indiana State back in firm command.

“We had some pretty good looks that didn’t go in…and we were going to need to make those,” Jacobson said. (As for the 3-point makes by ISU) those have hurt us in the last four, five games. We got to figure that out. Its one more thing to add to the mix.”

Julian Larry added 17 points, and Cade McKnight scored 11 off the bench for Indiana State.

The Sycamores made 23 of 24 free throws in the game.

Trey Campbell added nine for UNI, while Michael Duax, Carter henry and Logan Wolf each had eight.

From the start, the Sycamores, who shot 46.2 from the field, were hot.

Indiana State shot 50 percent from the field, including 6 of 11 from 3-point range as it lead by 15 at halftime, 44-29.

Born could not find his touch from the field as he was 1 for 9 in the first half, scoring his first bucket of the game with 4:07 left in the half as part of a 9-0 run that brought the Panthers from being down 29-16 to 29-23.

But after UNI got it deficit down to four, 29-25, and forced a Sycamore timeout, Indiana State finished the half on a 15-4 run.

Back-to-back 3-pointers by Trenton Gibson and McCauley ignited the run. McCauley had 11 first half points, including three triples.

Tytan Anderson had 10 to lead UNI at halftime.

In the second half, Indiana State’s hot shooting continued as it built its lead to 59-31 just 3 minutes and 40 seconds into the half.

UNI responded with a 10-0 holding the Sycamores scoreless for nearly five minutes before McCauley ended the run with a layup with 11:01 left in the game.

The lead hovered around 18-22 points the rest of the way.

UNI returns to action Wednesday at home against Drake in an 8 p.m. tip-off.

“We have to work really hard as a team to get the train back on track,” Jacobson added in his post-game radio interview. “We got to get our bounce back … and it is pretty important it gets done together.

“We played hard and still are working together. We’re working to find the best answers and best possessions. But we have to find something else, get something else in the mix.”