College men's basketball: Quartet of leaders guide UNI through season of change

Last year’s team finished with a 25-6 record and the Missouri Valley Conference’s regular season title before Drake upset UNI in the quarterfinal round of the MVC tournament. COVID-19 shut down college basketball before the Panthers could learn their postseason fate which was at worst a trip to the NIT.

UNI now enters Thanksgiving tip-off week with optimism.

The Panthers are the MVC’s preseason pick to repeat as league champions, while Green was selected as the league’s preseason player of the year after winning the Larry Bird player of the year award last March.

Green has continued to bulk up, expanding his shooting range and efficiency from a sophomore year in which he averaged 19.7 points a game and upped his career total to 1,119.

“He’s highly efficient and I think one of the best scorers in college,” Jacobson said. “His range has improved and that jump shot is coming out even smoother because of the strength than it did the last two years.

“People that watch us a lot, you’ll be able to see right away the footwork and strength.”

The ball-handling ability of sophomore Antwan Kimmons and freshman newcomer Bowen Born’s will allow Green to catch off screens instead of always coming up the court with the ball.

