College men's basketball: Panthers outlast Redbirds in 2 OT

After winning the opening game of the series on Friday night, the Panthers came ready to play on Saturday, picking up right where they left off.

After taking a 10-point lead with 11:12 to play on the first half, Illinois State kicked it into a different gear and shut down the Panthers with its defense, especially the zone they employed to keep the ball out of Austin Phyfe’s hands down low after UNI scored 16 of its 19 points in the paint to that point.

A 20-9 run by the Redbirds that spanned more than eight minutes gave ISU a 31-26 lead with 3:49 left in the half. The Redbirds took a 37-30 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The Panthers didn’t have an answer at the start of the second half and struggled against ISU’s stingy defense.

But with ISU up 45-37 with 17 minutes to play, the Redbirds’ freshman big man Dusan Mahorcic was whistled for his fourth foul and had to be taken out. That’s when the Panthers were able to turn the momentum back their way.

An 11-0 run that culminated in a Trae Berhow 3-pointer put UNI ahead 48-47 with 12:17 to play in regulation. From there, it was a back-and-forth battle that saw six ties and the lead change nine times before UNI’s Austin Phyfe sent the game into overtime with a running hook with 1 second remaining.