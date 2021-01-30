College men's basketball: Panthers defend, shoot way past Southern Illinois

The University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball team picked up a big Missouri Valley Conference win Saturday afternoon over Southern Illinois.
The story on the outside would say the Panthers excellent second half shooting was key to the 74-62 victory that snapped a three-game MVC losing streak.
Head coach Ben Jacobson has a different take.
“Defensively we were strong enough, our toughness was good enough that we were down three (at halftime),” Jacobson said. “We were 1 of 11 from behind the 3-point line, but we went into halftime down just one basket.
“So our defensive effort, our attention to detail and our toughness at that end of the floor held us in the game.”
The Panthers (5-10 overall, 3-6 MVC) hit just 10 of 30 shots in the first half, while the Salukis (7-6, 1-6) made nearly 50% of their shots.
It was back and forth with UNI leading 16-15 with 8 minutes and 52 seconds left to half. But that would be the Panthers' last lead until the 16:11 mark of the second half.
Southern Illinois used a pair of mini runs, including a 6-0 run that gave the Salukis a 30-23 lead with a little more than two minutes left until halftime.
UNI got a Bowen Born jumper with 27 seconds remaining, however, to close to within 30-27 at the break.
Then the Panthers got hot -- real hot.
UNI opened the second half 9 of 11 from the field as it made 16 of its 28 shots, including four of its eight 3-point attempts.
Sophomore Noah Carter led the surge, scoring 17 of his game-high 21 points over the final 20 minutes. Carter shot 7 of 10 from the field and grabbed seven second-half rebounds as part of a 21-point, 12-rebound and three assist game.
“That was some of the execution we have had,” Jacobson said of the offense. “The guys executed some plays. They got the ball to Noah. Noah had it going and they got it to him. But as a group we really executed in the second half.
“But I’d tell you our defensive performance in the second half although we were down three, we could’ve been down 10 the way we shot it.”
Jacobson lavished more credit on his team’s ability to recognize who had the hot hand, in particular senior Trae Berhow, who finished with 16 points and seven boards.
“That is always fun to see,” Jacobson said. “Trae in particular looked over to me at one time after Noah had gotten going early in the second half and was yelling, ‘We got to get him the ball. We got to get him the ball.’
“That is fun to see when you have an older guy on your team obviously recognizes what is going on in the situation, but wants plays called for a young guy. That leadership from Trae was good.”
It was a Carter 3-pointer with 16:11 left that put UNI ahead for good at 40-38.
Freshmen Bowen Born added 17 points for the Panthers.
UNI will attempt a series sweep of the Salukis today in a 5 p.m. tip.
ANDERSON DEBUTS: True freshman Tytan Anderson of North Scott saw his first action as a Panther with 15 minutes of court time.
Anderson scored six points, had a pair of steals and blocked a shot.
“That was great,” Jacobson said. “Obviously as a freshmen you don’t want your first year to start with an injury, then a surgery and then rehab, right? That is not how you want year one to go.
“He’s been great. He has such a tremendous attitude and competitive spirit. To get him out there today, he was looking forward to it. He has presence about him and that helped us today.”
PHYFE OKAY: Late in the second half all-conference center Austin Phyfe took a hard fall to the ground and did not return to the game after scoring seven points and grabbing 13 rebounds.
“He is good,” Jacobson said. “It was one of those where you are free falling and that is always a scary situation. You know you are going to land on your back or bump your head.
“But he is good. He was good. I asked Bishop (head athletic trainer Don Bishop) can we him back in? He immediately said, ‘nah, we are going to keep him out.’ We will see how he feels tonight and more importantly tomorrow. If he feels good, he will play. If he does not feel good because of the fall, he is not going to play.”