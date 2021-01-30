College men's basketball: Panthers defend, shoot way past Southern Illinois

Then the Panthers got hot -- real hot.

UNI opened the second half 9 of 11 from the field as it made 16 of its 28 shots, including four of its eight 3-point attempts.

Sophomore Noah Carter led the surge, scoring 17 of his game-high 21 points over the final 20 minutes. Carter shot 7 of 10 from the field and grabbed seven second-half rebounds as part of a 21-point, 12-rebound and three assist game.

“That was some of the execution we have had,” Jacobson said of the offense. “The guys executed some plays. They got the ball to Noah. Noah had it going and they got it to him. But as a group we really executed in the second half.

“But I’d tell you our defensive performance in the second half although we were down three, we could’ve been down 10 the way we shot it.”

Jacobson lavished more credit on his team’s ability to recognize who had the hot hand, in particular senior Trae Berhow, who finished with 16 points and seven boards.

“That is always fun to see,” Jacobson said. “Trae in particular looked over to me at one time after Noah had gotten going early in the second half and was yelling, ‘We got to get him the ball. We got to get him the ball.’