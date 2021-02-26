College men's basketball: Northern Iowa's inside play, defense lead to win

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Our ball pressure was good at the point of attack led to long passes,” he said. “We got out and stopped the basketball. We had a good defensive first half. Our activity level was important.”

After taking a 34-25 lead at the half, the Redbirds (7-16, 4-13) took a page out of the Panthers’ playbook and started getting the ball to their big man in the paint.

Freshman Dusan Mahorcic scored Illinois State’s first eight points of the second half to cut the deficit to 40-32 with 16:12 left to play.

The Redbirds’ other freshman big man, Harounda Sissoko, then took over and went inside to score two layups and two dunks to bring ISU to within four points at 45-41 with 12:15 to play.

Carter answered, scoring eight points in the next four minutes on a jumper in the paint, three free throws and a dunk that put the Panthers up by 14 points with just over eight minutes left.

UNI took its biggest lead of the night at 17 points on two made free throws by Berhow with just 2:22 left in the game.

After an eight-day layoff after its 77-69 loss to Drake on Feb. 17 at McLeod Center, Jacobson was pleased with his team’s effort at practice during the layoff and how they responded in Friday’s win.

“We were pretty good tonight,” said Jacobson, who is one win away from his 300th victory (299-189 record). “I like what they did tonight, but the answer will be how we play tomorrow night.”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.