College men's basketball: Northern Iowa's inside play, defense lead to win

The Northern Iowa men’s basketball team spread the wealth on Friday night as four players scored in double figures in the Panthers’ 70-56 win over Illinois State University in Normal, Illinois.
Trae Berhow led the Panthers with 15 points, while Noah Carter and Bowen Born had 12. Austin Phyfe scored 11 points and pulled down a game-high eight rebounds in only the second road win of the year for UNI (8-15 overall, 6-11 in the Missouri Valley Conference).
Faced with a zone defense much of the night, the Panthers knew in order to have success the ball would have to go inside. The plan of attack worked as UNI scored 36 points in the paint.
“We worked hard to get the ball inside,” said Panthers head coach Ben Jacobson. “Player movement was good tonight and we did a good job of getting the ball into the paint. Paint touches was one of the things we worked on in practice and we did a good job against their defense.”
Another key area was ball pressure and forcing turnovers. UNI’s defense forced 18 ISU turnovers and the Panthers were able to capitalize, scoring 22 points off the Redbirds’ miscues.
For Jacobson, that was a point of emphasis on Friday night, and will be something the Panthers will need to continue to do well if they are to get their first sweep of a Missouri Valley Conference foe this season.
“Our ball pressure was good at the point of attack led to long passes,” he said. “We got out and stopped the basketball. We had a good defensive first half. Our activity level was important.”
After taking a 34-25 lead at the half, the Redbirds (7-16, 4-13) took a page out of the Panthers’ playbook and started getting the ball to their big man in the paint.
Freshman Dusan Mahorcic scored Illinois State’s first eight points of the second half to cut the deficit to 40-32 with 16:12 left to play.
The Redbirds’ other freshman big man, Harounda Sissoko, then took over and went inside to score two layups and two dunks to bring ISU to within four points at 45-41 with 12:15 to play.
Carter answered, scoring eight points in the next four minutes on a jumper in the paint, three free throws and a dunk that put the Panthers up by 14 points with just over eight minutes left.
UNI took its biggest lead of the night at 17 points on two made free throws by Berhow with just 2:22 left in the game.
After an eight-day layoff after its 77-69 loss to Drake on Feb. 17 at McLeod Center, Jacobson was pleased with his team’s effort at practice during the layoff and how they responded in Friday’s win.
“We were pretty good tonight,” said Jacobson, who is one win away from his 300th victory (299-189 record). “I like what they did tonight, but the answer will be how we play tomorrow night.”