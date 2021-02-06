College men's basketball: Northern Iowa starts strong, falls to Indiana State

CEDAR FALLS — Ben Jacobson has been talking all season about how important it is for the Northern Iowa men’s basketball team to get a fast start, be consistent on both ends of the floor and play a full 40 minutes.
UNI was able to check a couple of those boxes Saturday in a thrilling 61-57 Missouri Valley Conference loss to Indiana State at the McLeod Center.
But turnovers haunted the Panthers.
UNI had 17 turnovers Saturday, a fact Jacobson said he would address before Sunday’s game. He believes they were key in preventing the Panthers from taking an even bigger lead in the first half and possibly preserving the win.
“ISU did a great job pressuring us,” Jacobson said. “This is Greg’s (Lansing) best defensive team, but I would say half of those turnovers were self-inflicted.”
Turnovers plagued the Panthers most of the night as one inside pass after another trickled off the fingertips of UNI players hoping to score inside and either out of bounds or into the hands of the Sycamores.
Jacobson said that a few of the offensive possessions with seven or eight minutes left in the first half were key.
“We continued to play good defense then, but we didn’t take advantage, and turnovers were a part of that,” Jacobson said. “I feel like we had a chance to have 30 or 31 points at the half if we took care of the ball.”
The Panthers (5-12 overall, 3-8 MVC) came out fast and never trailed in the first half, taking a 10-2 lead at the 15:18 mark to start the game. UNI then built an 18-9 lead with 12 minutes left in the half to force an Indiana State timeout.
Then, at the 8:19 mark of the first half, senior guard Tywhon Pickford stole the ball deep in Indiana State territory and ran the floor to finish the play with an inside jumper to give the Panthers a 20-14 lead.
But Indiana State didn’t go away and finally tied the game at 25 with 1:28 left in the half. A buzzer-beating long 3-pointer from sophomore forward Noah Carter gave the Panthers a 28-25 halftime advantage.
Indiana State (11-8, 8-5) took a 31-30 lead – its first of the night – three minutes into the second half and never looked back, although the Panthers kept the game close.
The Sycamores continued to build the lead and held an eight-point advantage late into the half, thanks in part to ISU standout Tyreke Key, who scored a game-high 31 points on 12-of-18 shooting.
Jacobson said not many teams have an answer for the first team All-MVC player.
“We obviously had the intention of doing a better job against him tonight,” he said. “He’s going to make some hard shots. He got loose in transition and that hurt. He showed why he is one of the best players in the conference.”
Sophomore forward Noah Carter agreed.
“He’s a bad man,” Carter said. “We’re going to have to limit his touches and points. We’ll need to make some stops (on Sunday).”
While the Panthers got the fast start they hoped for and were more consistent on the defensive end, they will need to put two complete halves together on Sunday to beat the Sycamores, who are on a seven-game winning streak.
Junior forward Austin Phyfe and senior guard Trae Berhow led the Panthers with 11 points each, while Carter finished with 10 points.
Both Phyfe and Carter agreed that the Panthers need to take better care of the ball to get a split against Indiana State.
“We need to slow ourselves down,” Phyfe said. “We need to be smarter with the ball tomorrow.”
For Carter, it was simple mistakes that led to UNI’s loss.
“It was mental mistakes and unforced errors that really hurt us,” Carter said. “We’ll need to clean that up if we want to win tomorrow. We bring it every day, and we never back down, but it just came down to turnovers.”
NOTES
Phyfe on fire: Coming into the series with Indiana State, Phyfe is 52-of-87 from the field (59.8%) in MVC play, ranking him first in the league. On Saturday, he was 5-of-9 from the floor (55.6%).
Goodbye, streak: With Saturday’s loss – and with a lot of blame on cancellations due to COVID-19 – the Panthers’ 14-season streak of winning nine or more games in the McLeod Center was stopped. If UNI clears the table at home, that would leave the Panthers a game shy of nine wins at home.
So. Illinois 71, No. Iowa 68
No. Iowa Min FG-A FT-A Reb. A PF TP
Carter 38 5-9 1-5 8 4 2 11
Phyfe 10 1-2 0-0 2 1 2 3
Heise 33 5-12 2-3 4 3 1 13
Berhow 36 6-14 1-5 5 3 4 13
Born 37 4-8 5-7 2 1 0 16
Henry 19 2-2 0-0 2 0 2 4
Anderson 23 3-5 0-1 5 2 1 8
Mar 2 0-1 0-0 1 0 0 0
Pickford 2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0
Team 3
Totals 200 26-53 9-21 32 14 12 68
So. Illinois Min. FG-A FT-A Reb A PF TP
Filewich 28 4-8 2-2 6 0 4 10
Jones 40 10-15 0-0 5 6 1 27
Harvey 19 0-7 0-0 3 0 2 0
Verplancken 33 5-10 0-0 2 0 4 14
Brown 19 0-1 0-1 3 1 4 0
Banks 32 3-5 0-0 4 5 1 8
D Avanzo 22 3-8 3-4 10 4 2 11
Dembele 8 0-0 1-2 1 0 1 2
Team 2
Totals 200 25-54 6-9 36 16 19 71
Northern Iowa 24 44 — 68
Southern Illinois 37 34 – 71
3-point goals – UNI 7-25 (Carter 0-4, Phyfe 1-1, Heise 1-5, Berhow 0-6, Born 3-6, Anderson 2-3). SIU 15-30 (Jones 7-11, Harvey 0-4, Verplancken 4-8, Brown 0-1, Banks 2-3, D’Avanzo 2-3). Steals – UNI 12 (Anderson 5). SIU 8 (Banks 3). Turnovers – UNI 14 (Phyfe 3, Born 3). SIU 16 (Banks 6).