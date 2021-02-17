College men's basketball: Northern Iowa plays with more energy in loss to Drake

Born said that while Yesufu and Garrett Sturtz, who had 19 points in the game, including 14 in the second half, were a big part of the second-half story for the Bulldogs, they weren’t the only story.

“The stretch where we let them take an 11-point lead was the game,” he said. “We played well the rest of the game. We just can’t have stretches like that where teams capitalize on our mistakes.”

While Jacobson said the Panthers had the lapse in the second half that was ultimately the difference in the game, he was proud of the effort in the first half, where UNI jumped out quickly and even after losing the lead stayed with the Bulldogs.

“We played a better game than we did last week,” Jacobson said. “They were just a better team in the second half.”

It was a fast-paced start for the Panthers, who went up 4-0 before the Bulldogs got on the board a minute and a half into the game.

UNI kept pushing the pace and went up 9-3 at 17:09 on a 3-pointer by Noah Carter, and then 11-5 at 15:52 when Austin Phyfe hit a jumper in the paint before Drake slowed things down to get back into the game with an 8-2 run to tie it at 13 apiece at the 12:23 mark.