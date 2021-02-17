College men's basketball: Northern Iowa plays with more energy in loss to Drake

The Northern Iowa men’s basketball team played with more energy against Drake on Wednesday night, but the Panthers were unable to keep pace in a 77-69 loss at the McLeod Center.
While the game wasn’t a repeat of last week’s Missouri Valley Conference in-state rivalry in Des Moines where UNI simply ran out of gas and let up too many easy baskets in a 21-point loss, the Bulldogs were able to put together one crucial stretch that ultimately was the game.
After UNI (7-15 overall, 5-11 MVC) tied the game up at 45 apiece on a Bowen Born 3-pointer with 13:23 left, Drake (21-2, 12-1) went on a 15-7 run that spanned nearly five minutes and gave the Bulldogs their biggest lead of the night at 60-49 with 8:48 to play.
“The start of the second half hurt us,” said Panthers head coach Ben Jacobson. “We played good basketball the first half and played well defensively. It was that one stretch that was the game.”
A guard by the name of Joseph Yesufu also was a thorn in the Panthers’ side for the second straight game. The sophomore scored a game-high 20 points on Wednesday, hitting runners in the lane and making four 3-pointers on the night. He had a game-high 18 points against UNI last week.
“He’s a tough guard,” said Born, who scored 10 points on a cold night of shooting where he was only able to make 4-of-17 shots and 2-of-9 from deep. “It’s been hard to stop him.”
Born said that while Yesufu and Garrett Sturtz, who had 19 points in the game, including 14 in the second half, were a big part of the second-half story for the Bulldogs, they weren’t the only story.
“The stretch where we let them take an 11-point lead was the game,” he said. “We played well the rest of the game. We just can’t have stretches like that where teams capitalize on our mistakes.”
While Jacobson said the Panthers had the lapse in the second half that was ultimately the difference in the game, he was proud of the effort in the first half, where UNI jumped out quickly and even after losing the lead stayed with the Bulldogs.
“We played a better game than we did last week,” Jacobson said. “They were just a better team in the second half.”
It was a fast-paced start for the Panthers, who went up 4-0 before the Bulldogs got on the board a minute and a half into the game.
UNI kept pushing the pace and went up 9-3 at 17:09 on a 3-pointer by Noah Carter, and then 11-5 at 15:52 when Austin Phyfe hit a jumper in the paint before Drake slowed things down to get back into the game with an 8-2 run to tie it at 13 apiece at the 12:23 mark.
The Panthers extended the lead back to five points to 20-15 when Nate Heise hit a 3-pointer at the midway point.
The Bulldogs tied it at 21-21 on a Yesefu 3-pointer, then the sophomore put Drake ahead for the first time at 24-23 with 6:58 left with another 3-pointer. It was Yesufu’s third 3-pointer of the half.
The rest of the half was back and forth before Drake took a 31-30 lead into the locker room at halftime.
After a fast start that saw UNI shooting 70 percent in the first five minutes of the half, the Panthers cooled down to finish the half making 48 percent of its shots. Drake finished the half at 38.7 percent.
Phyfe had a big night for the Panthers, scoring a team-high 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting. Coming into the game, the junior from Waverly ranked fourth in the Valley, hitting 58.1 percent from the field.
Also scoring in double figures for UNI were Trae Berhow with 13 points, Nate Heise with 12 and Born with 10. Leading Panthers on the boards was Noah Carter, who pulled down nine rebounds. Tywhon Pickford had eight boards and a team-high five assists.
Jacobson said UNI will take a much-needed two-day break before getting back to practice as the Panthers prepare for their regular-season series finale at Illinois State on Feb. 26-27.
“I’m looking forward for our guys to have two days off,” he said. “Then we’ll get ready for Illinois State.”