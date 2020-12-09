College men's basketball: No. 19 Richmond denies UNI upset bid

“Their experience at the offensive end hurt us as that game went on in the second half,” Jacobson said. “They got to some things offensively that they weren’t necessarily getting to in the first half and that’s what you get from an experienced team.”

Tyler Burton, a 6-foot-7 sophomore and Richmond’s only non-senior starter, led the Spiders’ balanced attack with a career-high 21 points to go with 13 rebounds. His all-court game translated into makes on 7 of 9 shots from the field, including three 3-pointers.

“Tyler I think he’s going to be one of the great Richmond players of all time,” Mooney said. “He can do so many things well.”

Burton was one of four players to reach double-figure scoring for Richmond. After the Spiders turned the ball over nine times in the first half, they cranked up the pressure and finished with a 7-4 turnover advantage in the second half.

Jacob Gilyard – one of the nation’s steals leaders – recorded three of his four steals in the final 20 minutes, including a pick of Nate Heise near the end of a shot clock possession that led to a transition basket during an 8-0 go-ahead run that gave the Spiders the lead for good five minutes into the second half.