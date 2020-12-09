College men's basketball: No. 19 Richmond denies UNI upset bid

RICHMOND, Va. – The number of challenges a basketball team can reasonably be expected to navigate may have already been at its limit by the time Northern Iowa boarded a flight to face its first ranked opponent of the season.
Competing against a Division I foe for the first time since reigning Missouri Valley Conference player of the year AJ Green’s hip injury and his back-up Antwan Kimmons' departure, UNI encountered more obstacles Wednesday night in the first half against No. 19 Richmond.
First team all-conference center Austin Phyfe tweaked his ankle on a hook shot and missed five early minutes of action. Meanwhile, nothing fired by UNI’s top perimeter shooters was connecting.
Still, the Panthers managed to build a 10 point first-half lead and take a 33-31 advantage into intermission after their final seven shots didn’t fall. Richmond’s experience then shined in the second half as the Spiders made the necessary adjustments to secure a 78-68 victory at the Robins Center.
UNI coach Ben Jacobson saw his good friend, Richmond coach Chris Mooney, make subtle tweaks and the Spiders made more advanced reads as the game progressed. The Panthers were hurt on ball-screen coverage a couple times towards the end of the first half and Richmond knocked down 54% of its second-half shots en route to 47 points over the game's final 20 minutes.
“Their experience at the offensive end hurt us as that game went on in the second half,” Jacobson said. “They got to some things offensively that they weren’t necessarily getting to in the first half and that’s what you get from an experienced team.”
Tyler Burton, a 6-foot-7 sophomore and Richmond’s only non-senior starter, led the Spiders’ balanced attack with a career-high 21 points to go with 13 rebounds. His all-court game translated into makes on 7 of 9 shots from the field, including three 3-pointers.
“Tyler I think he’s going to be one of the great Richmond players of all time,” Mooney said. “He can do so many things well.”
Burton was one of four players to reach double-figure scoring for Richmond. After the Spiders turned the ball over nine times in the first half, they cranked up the pressure and finished with a 7-4 turnover advantage in the second half.
Jacob Gilyard – one of the nation’s steals leaders – recorded three of his four steals in the final 20 minutes, including a pick of Nate Heise near the end of a shot clock possession that led to a transition basket during an 8-0 go-ahead run that gave the Spiders the lead for good five minutes into the second half.
“Defensively they turned up their pressure on us and we got sped up a little bit,” UNI senior Tywhon Pickford said. “Those are things we can work on. We’ve got some young guys in and they’re going to learn quickly and adapt to that so we’ll be fine.”
Pickford came off the bench after tweaking his back in practice on Sunday and missing Monday’s workout. He visited a chiropractor before Wednesday's game and excelled in a sixth-man role, finishing with a team-high 16 points and eight rebounds.
Austin Phyfe was productive after returning to the court from his ankle injury and added 15 points with eight rebounds. Trae Berhow worked the ball inside more often for 13 points.
UNI started strong.
Heise’s 3-pointer capped an 18-3 run as UNI was active on the offensive glass and defense during a spurt in which the Panthers took their largest lead, 32-22, 16 minutes into the game.
“That just shows that we’re going to come out and fight,” Pickford said. “Whatever is thrown at us we’re going to stick together and find out a way to come out and compete to the best ability that we can.”
While UNI got to the free throw line more frequently than its Division I opponent for the first time in four games, the Panthers made just 11 of 18 attempts at the charity stripe.
Richmond’s defenders closed hard and disrupted UNI’s shooters.
The visitors’ top perimeter trio of Berhow, Bowen Born and Noah Carter didn’t have anyone connect from distance until Berhow hit a 3-pointer 30 minutes into the game. James Betz hit a 3-pointer on UNI’s final possession that allowed the Panthers to finish a season-low 3-for-19 from distance.
“That’s a really difficult team to defend,” Mooney said of UNI. “To be able to guard them for the full game, all those hand-offs and slips with a good post man, I was really proud of how we hung in there all night.”
While UNI (1-4) has faced more challenges than most early into this unconventional season, the Panthers took a step in the right direction on Wednesday.
“Coach told us we’re family,” Pickford said. “We’ve got to be there for each other and we’re going to keep playing. We’re going to keep going out and being who we are and play how we play. As a senior, I take on that role to keep the team together and helping them stay level headed and keep pushing towards that.”
HENRY ENTERS THE MIX: Jacobson turned to redshirt freshman Cole Henry for key stretches as part of seven minutes of court time to counter moments when Richmond applied pressure with a smaller center.
“That’s an area where Cole can help our team,” Jacobson said. “His ball handling and passing can really help our team if teams want to get up and pressure a little bit more. That’s why we went with him in this one.
“I like how he played tonight. He responded well and it gives us a good 1-2 punch with him and James on the bench.”
