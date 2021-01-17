College men's basketball: Loyola hands UNI its largest MVC margin of defeat

CHICAGO – Northern Iowa’s basketball team has never been beaten like this inside the Missouri Valley Conference.

One of the MVC's most recent members Loyola remained in contention for a share of its third regular season league title in four years with an 88-46 blowout win over UNI to complete a weekend series sweep Sunday night at Gentile Arena. The loss surpassed UNI’s 41-point margin of defeat against Bradley during the 1999-20 season as the program’s largest against a MVC foe.

“That was one of those ones where you wish you can save it in a time capsule because that ain’t going to happen to Northern Iowa,” Loyola coach Porter Moser said after his team made 61.5% of its field goals with 10 different players scoring at least six points. “We just got on a shooting roll.”

On the other end of spectrum, UNI (3-10, 2-6) made just 32.1% of its attempts and remains winless in two league road series. The Panthers’ lone conference victories are over one-loss contenders Missouri State and Bradley, but the form demonstrated during those wins didn’t appear in long enough stretches this past weekend.