College Men's Basketball: Jacobson unsurprised by UNI's early struggles

CEDAR FALLS — Little surprises Northern Iowa head coach Ben Jacobson about the Panthers 2-3 start to the 2022 season.

Bookending a three-game losing streak with wins over Wartburg and Northern Illinois, the Panthers have suffered self-inflicted wounds in each game, according to Jacobson. A different issue has popped up each game as the Panthers faced quality opponent after quality opponent.

“On Monday, against San Francisco, we give up six threes in transition over the course of the game,” Jacobson said. “That is a lot. Now you are in a one possession game and you have given six threes with your transition defense…That is far too many. Two or three that might be typical...That game never gets inside of 10 if we do a better job with our transition defense.”

In its second game during the Hall of Fame Classic, a 69-67 loss to Grand Canyon, Jacobson highlighted UNI’s struggles to lock down the defensive glass as the Antelopes scored 19 points off offensive rebounds in the first half.

Even in the Panthers' win over Northern Illinois on Saturday, Jacobson felt they struggled with turnovers in the first half, which allowed the Huskies remain in the contest and take a second-half lead.

Nonetheless, Jacobson said the changing nature of the Panthers’ Achilles heel did not come as a surprise to the 17-year head coach given the makeup of the UNI roster. Three of the most experienced players — Austin Phyfe, Cole Henry and Nate Heise — are out with injury.

“It is just going to be that way,” Jacobson said. “One night it is going to be this, one night it is going to be that until we get some game experience and until we get a little more sound fundamentally.”

According to Jacobson, the more games the youthful Panthers get under their belt, the faster they will develop.

“You have to play games to know what it is like to play games,” Jacobson said. “There is no other way to know what it is like to play in a game until you play in a game. … That more than anything we do — watch film, practice — is going to speed up the growth process.”

Following a career performance with 19 points against NIU, redshirt freshman guard Landon Wolf also noted the importance of getting game experience.

Wolf said each player on UNI’s roster has taken on a new role this season, which further heightens the importance of game experience.

“Every time you mess up, do something good you take that — take the good with the bad — and you learn from it,” Wolf said. “I feel like I am a much better player and a much better teammate just through those five games.”

Until UNI gets more experience and Henry and Heise return from their respective injuries, Jacobson said, the solution to overcoming inexperience is to execute — play fast, play hard, get a rebound.

He also added he “loves” what the Panthers are doing in spite of the mistakes.

“You talk about fun at practice and playing hard in the games and being in position to win against good teams,” Jacobson said. “I love what these guys are doing. You just have to keep playing games.”

“They really work hard. They are really competitive. They really care about each other. So, I am not surprised we have been in position to win these games. … These guys are going to get really good.”

INJURY REPORT: On Monday, Jacobson provided an update on the status of both Henry and Heise.

Henry remains questionable for the Panthers contest against the Bradley Braves on Wednesday with an ankle injury.

“I think he is better today,” Jacobson said. “He has not practiced now for a couple days…He worked hard to get it under control, but the bouncing back and forth. You go between 70-75% up to 90 and then you just go back to 75. … We need to get him healthy now.”

Jacobson said Henry will not play Wednesday unless he is close to 100%.

On Nate Heise, Jacobson provided information regarding a timetable for the sophomore guard’s return from a hand injury suffered prior to the start of the Hall of Fame Classic which would reportedly sideline the guard for four to six weeks.

“We will know more once we get around that four week point," Jacobson said. “How much longer it is going to be, but it is going to be a minimum of four. It will not be immediately after that. It is going to take somewhere between two or three weeks after that to get him back up and running.”