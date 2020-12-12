College men's basketball: Green Bay backed out of UNI game due to delayed PCR test result

CEDAR FALLS – The COVID-19 test result that caused the University of Wisconsin Green Bay to cancel today’s basketball game at Northern Iowa was a false positive, UNI athletics director David Harris confirmed Saturday morning.

Harris noted that one tier one individual (player, coach, trainer or equipment staff) within UNI’s program tested positive for COVID-19 during a Thursday antigen test. After that test was administered, the school immediately ran another antigen test which came back negative.

On Friday, UNI ran a third antigen test which also came back negative and the individual also completed a PCR test – considered to be the gold standard for COVID-19 testing.

In the meantime on Friday, Northern Iowa officials notified Wisconsin-Green Bay of the positive antigen test, in addition to the subsequent two negative antigen tests, and the PCR test that was awaiting a result.

“They informed us they weren’t in the position – based on their team physician – that they didn’t feel comfortable coming here until we had gotten the PCR result back,” Harris said. “We went through the afternoon and evening waiting for the PCR test to come back.