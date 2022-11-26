College men's basketball: Born, Wolf power UNI past Huskies

CEDAR FALLS — Career games from Bowen Born and Landon Wolf allowed Northern Iowa to pick up its second win of the season with an 83-76 non-conference victory over Northern Illinois on Saturday at the McLeod Center.

UNI head coach Ben Jacobson said the biggest thing that stuck out to him in the Panthers’ win was their early struggles with turnovers.

“Half of our turnovers were ones where we had the basketball,” Jacobson said. “Maybe a defensive rebound or we drove it into paint or we threw it into the paint and we got it. We just got into a little bit of a hurry. The next thing you know we threw it out of bounds or they are taking it out of our hands.”

Offense eluded both the Panthers and Huskies for the first four minutes of action. A three-pointer from Born just over two minutes into the half marked the only points for either team by the under-16 media timeout.

With the score tied 3-3 with 15:50 remaining in the half following a trio of free throws from NIU guard David Coit, Born powered the Panthers out of their offensive slump with six points amid a 11-3 UNI run.

Nine minutes into the half and leading 14-6, Wolf, a redshirt freshman guard, checked into the game and provided an instant spark of offense. On his first possession, Wolf drilled a three from straight away center late in the shot clock to push UNI’s lead to 17-6.

On the next possession, Wolf scored again on a layup to bring his scoring total to five and extend UNI’s lead to 13 points, 19-6.

One minute later, the freshman sparkplug capped off his personal 7-0 run with a pair of makes from the charity stripe after he was fouled by NIU guard Zion Russell on a three-point attempt.

According to Wolf, his run featured more as a product of UNI's offense and that he benefited from its natural flow.

“I try not to force anything,” Wolf said. “We have a good enough team to just let it happen. I try to just let the game happen. With our offense, that is just how it goes. You have to wait a little bit.”

With Wolf’s run, the Panthers jumped out to a 21-6 lead and appeared in position to take a double-digit lead into the break with just over eight minutes remaining in the half.

However, over the final eight minutes of action, the Huskies outscored UNI 25-11 to trim the Panthers lead to just one point, 32-31, by halftime.

With 10 turnovers, Jacobson said the Panthers mistakes slowed them down in the first half.

“Today, we turned it over too much in the first half,” Jacobson said. “So, we took some of our opportunities off the table…With where we are at from a roster standpoint--with the number of young guys out there and with three of our most experience guys in street clothes--it is just going to be that way.”

At the break, Born led UNI with 11 points on 3-of-9 shooting. Wolf added 10 points on 3-of-4 shooting as the only other Panther to break into double figures in the first 20 minutes of play.

For NIU, Coit scored 10 points in the first half on with a 2-for-5 performance from the field, but a 5-for-5 showing at the line.

Offense continued to come at a premium for UNI to start the second half.

The Huskies took their first lead of the game on a Keshawn Williams layup just over a minute into the game and built a seven point lead with a 14-6 run in the first six minutes of the half.

Trailing 45-38, Wolf sparked the Panthers offense once more with a turnaround jumper from the elbow.

UNI’s offense scored on two of its next three possessions, cutting the NIU lead to 48-45 including an alley-op from Born to Michael Duax to regain the momentum.

“That is a play we have practiced a lot,” Born said. “Our mentality out of the press is always to be aggressive. So, [I] caught the ball. The first thing I did was look up the floor and saw Mike in the corner…We made eye contact. Judging off his dunk from a couple games ago, I knew that he could go up and get it.”

The play reenergized the McLeod Center crowd and provided the Panthers with a vital, loud home audience down the final stretch.

“It is huge,” Duax said. “Momentum is a huge part of a basketball game. So, I think once you get the crowd into it, you get a little bit of adrenaline, buckle down, get some stops. That is what it really comes down to…Having the crowd behind you, cheering you on helps out.”

Just over one minute later, with 10:51 remaining in the half, UNI tied up the game at 50-50 with a Drew Daniel three-pointer.

After UNI regained the lead on a Tytan Anderson layup, Wolf extended the Panthers lead to 55-50 on his third three-pointer of the game.

Anderson rattled in a pair of free throws 25 seconds later to put UNI ahead 57-50 with 9:12 remaining in regulation. The Panthers seven point margin would last for the remainder of the contest.

Over the final nine minutes of action, the Huskies and Panthers traded baskets as Born willed UNI to a victory with 15 points to clinch the win.

Born finished with a career-high 30 points, nine more than his previous high, on 8-for-18 from the field and 12-for-15 from the free throw line.

Born said it felt good to come away with a win in a close battle which he noted the Panthers failed to do in its previous three games.

“It all comes down to one possession in those games that we were not able to execute or finish,” Born said. “It definitely feels good to feel like we are learning and growing a little bit and finding ways to win.”

In addition to Born, a trio of Panthers also finished in double figures. Led by Wolf’s 19 points, Anderson and Michael rounded out the Panthers notable scorers with 16 and 11, respectively.

Of Wolf’s career night, Jacobson said the Panthers coaching staff knows that he is capable of putting on that type of offensive show and UNI needs those sorts of contributions of the bench.

Wolf said he did not set out to have his best night as a Panther, but instead focused on and took pride in helping the team earn the victory.

“It is not something I really care about too much,” Wolf said. “I really care about winning. With some guys out, it has put me into that bigger role. So, it is just stepping up into that and knocking down some shots, getting into the paint a bit--whatever the team needs.”

Up next, UNI heads to Peoria, Illinois for an early conference road test against the (3-3) Bradley Braves. The game will be available on ESPN+ with a subscription.