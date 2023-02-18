SPRINGFIELD, Missouri — Northern Iowa took a step forward in a loss to Drake on Wednesday.

Sophomore guard Bowen Born insured that step forward resulted in the end of the Panthers recent six-game losing streak, leading UNI to a 69-66 win over Missouri State, Saturday.

The sophomore guard led all scorers with 21 points--14 in the second half--and eclipsed 1,000 career points in the process.

"He was really good today," Jacobson said. "Big picture, that is pretty quick to 1,000 (points) for a college guy, but...when your best players are doing all the things the right way, your team is going to play good. Fun to see a guy get rewarded with these kinds of numbers."

According to Jacobson, the Panthers won thanks to an improved effort on the defensive over their showings in the previous six games.

"We were not good enough in the first half," Jacobson said. "But, the second half, the defense was good. Our activity level was better. The guys really wanted this one."

The Panthers got out of the gate unlike a team on a six game skid as they jumped out to a lead which they maintained through the first 11 minutes of action.

However, back-to-back three-pointers from Missouri State guards Raphe Ayres and Alston Mason put the Bears in front with eight minutes to go until the half. Missouri State finished the half on a 12-5 run and took a 38-33 lead into the break.

Born scored nine points in the first 11 minutes of the half to cut the Bears' lead to a one-point, 51-50 edge.

Missouri State raced back out to a 60-53 lead over the next four minutes of the half as the Panthers looked headed for a seventh straight loss.

But, freshman guards came up big. Michael Duax hit a step back jumper and Trey Campbell drilled a three-pointer off a Born assist to trim the lead back down to 61-58.

With 1:22 remaining in regulation, Born converted on a layup through contact, drew the foul and converted the three-point play at the line to give UNI its first second half lead, up 65-64.

Born iced the game at the line with six seconds left to give the Panthers the three-point win.

According to Duax, the Panthers did not know of Born's career achievement in the moment.

"He is unbelievable," Duax said. "He is not one to talk about it. He does not care who gets the points. (He is) such an unselfish player."

With two games to go in the regular season, Jacobson said the Panthers got a much needed 'bounce' in their step with the win over Missouri State.

"There is no question that winning the game puts a bounce in your step," Jacobson said. "We challenged them to practice better, challenged them to defend better and challenged them to get back over the hump."

The Panthers round out their regular season slate with a road matchup against Southern Illinois on Wednesday at 7 p.m. before returning home for their finale against Belmont next Sunday at 11:30 a.m.

Northern Iowa 69, Missouri State 66 NORTHERN IOWA (13-15, 9-9) - Betz 1-4 2-2 4, Born 7-15 4-6 21, Campbell 3-5 0-0 8, Anderson 3-9 6-8 12, Duax 8-12 0-0 17, Wolf 1-2 0-0 3, Henry 2-5 0-0 4, Peksari 0-0 0-0 0, Daniel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 12-16 69. MISSOURI STATE (14-14, 10-9) - Mogbo 2-4 0-0 4, Mason 2-8 3-4 8, Mayo 3-4 2-4 8, K.Moore 3-8 2-2 10, Clay 3-10 4-8 11, C.Moore 6-16 2-3 17, Ridgnal 0-0 0-0 0, Ayres 1-1 0-0 3, Benson 2-2 1-1 5. Totals 22-53 14-22 66. UNI;33;36 - 69 MSU;38;28 - 66 3-Point - N. Iowa 7-18 (Born 3-9, Campbell 2-4, Wolf 1-1, Duax 1-2, Betz 0-2), Missouri St. 8-27 (C.Moore 3-9, K.Moore 2-6, Ayres 1-1, Clay 1-5, Mason 1-6). Rebounds - N. Iowa 31 (Anderson 12), Missouri St. 30 (Mason, C.Moore 6). Assists - N. Iowa 12 (Born, Anderson 3), Missouri St. 12 (Clay 6). Total Fouls - N. Iowa 18, Missouri St. 15. Fouled Out - Betz.