College men’s basketball:

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa trailed 60-51 as Panthers head coach Ben Jacobson called a timeout with 7:44 remaining in the second half against Murray State, Tuesday.

On the tail end of a 9-0 Racers’ run, the Panthers looked listless on offense without a bucket in the previous two minutes.

With the Racers owning an 88% win probability per ESPN, the Panthers’ backs were against the wall as they entered the huddle.

“We said ‘Hey, look fellas, we are good enough right now offensively, we are going to have to throw your base offense at them,’” Jacobson said. “’You are going to have to really trust each other and get that ball moving.’…It was more you are really going to have to dig in together.”

Jacobson also added the Panthers needed to slow down Murray State guard Rob Perry, who led the Racers with 20 points to that point in the game.

The timeout proved vital as the Panthers produced an 18-0 run over the next 5:55 of the game to flip the game back in their favor.

Leading 69-60, the Panthers held off the Racers to earn their fourth consecutive win, 75-67, and improve to 9-8 overall and 5-2 in Missouri Valley Conference play.

Freshman guard Landon Wolf said the Panthers are just starting to figure themselves out.

“A month ago, we did not really know what our team was going to be like,” Wolf said. “We thought we were going to have Nate back. We did not know about Phyfe. We have our set team right now. We are doing a really good job of coming together and buying into each other.”

UNI struggled out of the gate in the first half, making just five of its first 20 field goal attempts.

In spite of their struggles, the Panthers trailed the Racers by one, 15-14, with 7:43 remaining in the first half following a Tytan Anderson three-pointer.

Anderson’s triple was just the second of the Panthers over that stretch despite 10 attempts coming from beyond the arc.

The Racers—like the Panthers—struggled on the offensive end during the opening 12 minutes of action, making just six of their first 17 field goal attempts of the game.

However, nearly as quickly as Anderson cut the Racers’ lead to one, Murray State found its offensive rhythm and leapt out to a 24-17 advantage with 3:30 to go in the first.

As the Racers rode a 9-2 run to the commanding seven-point lead, the Panthers three-point success rate dropped to 3-of-14. The Panthers 14 attempts in the first 16 minutes of the contest matched the number of attempts they launched throughout the entirety of their win over Southern Illinois on Saturday.

Although they struggled to connect from the perimeter, Jacobson said he liked the looks the Panthers were getting early in the first half.

“The reads and passes were going to the right places,” Jacobson said. “The extra pass was being made. Guys were foot down, catch and shoot threes for the most part. Those are ones that we are going to keep taking. ”

With 3:11 remaining, Jacobson’s commitment to letting the Panthers continue taking shots from deep paid off as UNI started a run which would give the Panthers the lead by halftime.

Bowen Born converted on an alley-oop-esque pass from James Betz to begin the scoring.

Wolf added a three-pointer less than a minute later to cut the Murray State lead to 24-22.

In the final two minutes of the half, Born hit a pair of three-pointers to put UNI ahead 28-24 before Murray State guard Brian Moore Jr. managed a triple on the final possession of the half.

Leading 28-27 at halftime, Jacobson described the Panthers’ 11-3 run as nearly as important as the panthers late game run.

“It felt like we had some pretty good opportunities and we were not able to get some points on the board,” Jacobson said. “The stretch to get up 28-24 may have been—hard to say just as important as the late stretch...it was right next to it. If they go in up eight or 10 and they outplay us at all in the first 12 minutes and you are down 12 to 16, you probably cannot get back.”

Four Panthers scored in double figures as Born finished the game with 23 points to lead UNI while adding four rebounds and four assists.

Anderson collected his eighth double-double of the season and third in a row with 11 points and 18 rebounds which marked the most rebounds by a Panther in MVC play.

Wolf and Henry rounded out the UNI scoring quartet with 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Three scored in double figures for Murray State as Perry totaled 22, Jamari Smith added 16 and JaCobi Wood scored 11.

