CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa managed a 17-point second half comeback, but the Belmont Bruins managed to stave off the upset and escape Cedar Falls with an 83-75 win, Sunday.

Panthers head coach Ben Jacobson said he saw positive signs in his team’s play on Sunday, but a lack of execution on the defensive end hampered UNI’s comeback efforts.

“Most of the plays that are hurting us right now or the mistakes that we are making are a the defensive end,” Jacobson said. “There is frustration in that for our players, for all of us…A lot of good things happened today, but we need to play better defense.”

Bowen Born dispelled any concerns about his injury status after missing the final 34 minutes in the Panthers’ previous outing against Southern Illinois. The superstar guard connected on a three-pointer on the Panthers’ first possession of the game.

Born followed it up with a bucket two minutes later to give UNI a 5-2 lead and set up a Michael Duax three-point play with a pass that sliced between a pair of Belmont defenders.

With a pair of free throws immediately following the under-16 media timeout, Born led the Panthers to a 10-6 lead with seven points in the first five minutes.

Former Cedar Falls Tiger Landon Wolf took over the Panthers offense from there as the redshirt freshman guard connected on a trio of three-pointers in the first half and closed out the first half as the Panthers’ leading scorer with 14 points. In addition to his trio of perimeter baskets, Wolf got to the free throw line twice, going 3-of-4, drawing fouls by collapsing the Bruins’ defense with dribble-drive penetration.

Wolf credited his increased aggressiveness on the offensive end to a newfound comfort.

“My teammates are believing in me,” Wolf said. “I am finding new ways to score…It is just getting a little easier. It is slowing down a little bit for me.”

Despite the play of Born and Wolf, Belmont managed runs of 9-0, 7-0 and 7-0 to take a 38-36 lead into the halftime break. The Bruins managed a 43.2% shooting performance from the field, but hit just 4-of-17 field goal attemtps from three-point range. Ja’Kobi Gillespie led the Bruins attack with 14 points.

A layup from Duax tied the game at 38-38 on the first possession of the second half, but Belmont unleashed a three-point barrage to take a commanding lead.

After shooting 23.5% from three in the first half, Belmont could not miss, connecting on three triples in less than four minutes to open the half. The Bruins’ resurgence from the perimeter sparked a 15-3 run slowed only by the under-16 media timeout.

Tytan Anderson scored all three UNI points during the run on a three-point play after Belmont took a 43-38 lead.

Belmont’s surge ultimately resulted in a 17-point, 59-42 lead with 13:34 remaining in the game.

However, after a 7-2 run ignited the Panthers offense with 10:11 remaining in regulation, it was UNI’s turn to put the Bruins on the ropes.

Trailing 63-51, a layup from Trey Campbell and a three-pointer from Drew Daniel on back-to-back possessions opened a 16-2 scoring run which lasted just under four minutes.

A Drew Daniel triple with 6:36 remaining in the contest made it a 65-63 game before a Wolf layup, 27 seconds later, capped the run and tied the game 65-65 with 6:09 to play.

Fouls made the difference down the stretch as Belmont connected on 16-of-17 free throws in the final five minutes while UNI shot—and made—just two free throws over the same span.

Campbell had a pull up jumper rim out with a minute to play which would have cut it to a 75-71 Belmont advantage, but the miss allowed Belmont to push its lead to 79-69 before Daniel connected with his third triple of the game.

All 17 of the Bruins’ second half free throw attempts came in the final 5:12 of the game with nine granted prior to Campbell’s close miss.

According to Jacobson, the Bruins got to the line as frequently as they did because the Panthers failed to keep the game close at the end.

“It is the plays from the point that we had it tied at 65,” Jacobson said. “At that point, when it is tied at 65 to them being up seven again with 2:30 to go, it is the plays in there…We executed some things really well…I am not as concerned as much about that free throw number. It was the plays between 5:30 and 2:30. Those were the ones where we need to make another shot, make another pass or maybe anther decision.”

A trio of Bruins closed out the 83-75 win in double figures as Gillespie scored a season-high 24 points. Keishawn Davidson—the Bruins most prolific free throw shooter—added 17 while Cade Tyson scored 15.

Wolf led a trio of double-figure scorers for UNI with a career-high 24. Michael Duax added 12 and eight rebounds while Born managed 11 in his return to action.

The Panthers round out their season in St. Louis for the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, Arch Madness. As the eight seed, UNI opens the tournament on Thursday with its opponent yet to be determined.

Wolf said that the Panthers do not doubt their ability to make a run through the Valley tournament.

“It is all confidence,” Wolf said. “We need to remember the team we were during that stretch about a month ago—before we played Indiana State. We need to get that mindset of we can beat anybody. We know that we can. We keep falling short, but if we stick together, come together, we are going to win games.”

“Once we get that first win down in St. Louis, our confidence will be really high. We are just going to keep rolling from there.”

Belmont 83, Northern Iowa 75 BELMONT (21-10) - Friberg 2-7 0-0 5, Tyson 5-11 4-4 15, Brauns 3-4 0-0 6, Davidson 4-11 8-8 17, Sheppard 3-8 2-2 8, Gillespie 9-11 4-6 24, Walker 2-3 0-0 5, Jakubicek 0-0 0-0 0, Shanks 0-3 0-0 0, Bellinger 1-4 0-0 3, Sabin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-62 18-20 83. N. IOWA (13-17) - Betz 2-6 0-0 5, Born 2-10 6-6 11, Campbell 3-9 0-1 6, Anderson 2-6 2-5 6, Duax 5-9 2-2 12, Wolf 7-13 4-5 21, Henry 1-3 0-0 2, Daniel 3-5 0-0 9, Peksari 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 26-62 14-19 75. BEL;38;45 - 83 UNI;36;39 - 75 3-Point Goals - Belmont 7-27 (Gillespie 2-4, Walker 1-2, Bellinger 1-3, Tyson 1-3, Davidson 1-4, Friberg 1-5, Shanks 0-3, Sheppard 0-3), N. Iowa 9-28 (Daniel 3-4, Wolf 3-7, Peksari 1-1, Betz 1-5, Born 1-6, Duax 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Campbell 0-2). Rebounds - Belmont 34 (Davidson 8), N. Iowa 33 (Campbell 8). Assists - Belmont 12 (Gillespie 4), N. Iowa 14 (Born, Campbell 3). Total Fouls - Belmont 15, N. Iowa 17. Fouled Out - Duax.