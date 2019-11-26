Northern Iowa’s defense set the tone before West Virginia’s signature trapping full-court pressure allowed the Mountaineers to get back into the game Tuesday night at the Cancun Classic.
In the end, the Panthers suffered a stinging 60-55 loss inside Mexico's Hard Rock Riviera Maya.
UNI saw a 15-point second half-lead with 10:32 remaining evaporate after West Virginia took the lead on a go-ahead 18-4 run over a 6:27 stretch.
The Panthers briefly regained the advantage when Trae Berhow hit a corner 3-pointer with 2:21 remaining, but West Virginina pulled in front when Emmitt Matthews Jr. tipped in an offensive rebound with 16 seconds remaining. Further complicating matters for UNI, Spencer Haldeman was assessed a flagrant-1 for undercutting Matthews Jr. in the air on the play.
The Mountaineers went up 58-55 after a pair of free throws on the ensuing sequence. UNI’s AJ Green drove the floor and missed a 2-pointer before West Virginia’s Miles McBride set the final score at the line.
This story will be updated.
