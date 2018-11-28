LOGAN, Utah -- Northern Iowa men's basketball coach Ben Jacobson saw signs of improved execution Wednesday night inside The Spectrum in Logan, Utah.
Shooting woes, however, kept the Panthers' offense closer to base camp than reaching the summit while competing at altitude during a 71-52 loss at Utah State as part of the Mountain West/MVC Challenge Series.
UNI (3-4) shot just 18 of 58 (31 percent) from the field, 8 of 30 from 3-point range, and Utah State led from start to finish.
The Aggies opened and closed the first half on a pair of 9-2 runs to take a 31-23 lead into intermission. UNI made just 5 of 19 shots from distance over the first 20 minutes, and shot 9 of 34 (26.5 percent) from the field during that stretch.
"It felt like guys did a good job of making reads against Utah State's ball screen defense," Jacobson said. "For our guys -- when to get into their shot, when to throw the ball back behind them, when to move the ball to the opposite corner -- those are things that we've worked hard on and we felt like we had a lot of that going in the first half.
"Unfortunately, it was a tough half for us missing 25 shots."
Utah State (6-1) was paced by its top scorer, Sam Merrill, who neared his season average with 20 points on 7 of 14 shooting from the field.
Merrill delivered a timely 3-pointer to spark the Aggies' closing first-half run after Spencer Haldeman knocked down a 3-pointer off a second-chance opportunity that cut UNI's deficit to 22-21.
UNI was unable to make a run back at Utah State in the second half. The Aggies were forced to go to a four-guard lineup when their starting center, Neemias Queta, picked up a fourth foul with 16:51 remaining, but a UNI team that reached the free throw bonus with over 12 minutes to play converted just 8 of 13 from the line in the final stanza.
"I felt like we still had opportunities coming out of halftime that we didn't take care of," Jacobson said, alluding to missed free throws and field goals inside. "In a game like this, we need to come out of half and cut it from eight down to four or two before the first media timeout so we've got a one- or two-possession game with 15 minutes left. We did not take care of the first five minutes of the second half."
With UNI unable to dent Utah State's advantage early in the second half, Merrill helped the hosts protect and extend their lead down the stretch.
"You almost have to play perfect at both ends because he has the ability to control a game," Jacobson said. "Even though he doesn't play the point guard position for them, the ball is in his hands enough that he did a terrific job."
Starting center Luke McDonnell provided a bright spot for UNI with a team-high 14 points, including a pair of 3-pointers from the top of the key.
"Luke's confidence is really helping our team right now," Jacobson said. "The most important thing he's given our team right now is the sense of who we are offensively, getting the ball moved side to side."
Justin Dahl also stepped up during his first stretch of court time in the team's main rotation this season. The 7-foot center scored six points off the bench and added two assists in 10 minutes.
"For his first action, I thought Justin did a great job," Jacobson said. "At his size, it puts more pressure on the other team when he's rolling to the basket or posting up."
Sophomore forward Austin Phyfe was limited to two minutes after missing practice time due to a lingering medical condition that resurfaced during UNI's previous road trip.
"He felt good at shootaround today, but we're still working hard to manage the medical condition," Jacobson said. "We just didn't feel like he was quite ready to be back in there."
UNI returns to action at 8 p.m. Saturday against South Dakota State inside Minneapolis' NFL venue, U.S. Bank Stadium.
Individual accountability is the theme Jacobson reiterated as the Panthers search for growth.
"There's so many individual battles that happen during the course of the 40 minutes and I'd like to see some guys take more pride in winning some of those individual battles," Jacobson said. "It could be a block-out, a defensive possession, diving on the floor for a loose ball, we've got to pick up some possessions in those areas."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.