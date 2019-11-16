CEDAR FALLS -- Similar to a distance runner getting passed down the homestretch, Northern Iowa’s basketball team encountered a unique test during Saturday afternoon’s game with Northern Colorado.
The Panthers didn’t get passed until the first possession of overtime, before recovering to secure a hard-fought, 77-72 win in the McLeod Center.
“It sure feels like a lot of times that team gets beat,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson said, addressing instances where a team that has led throughout regulation gets forced into overtime. “I think that says a lot about where our guys are at from an experience standpoint, from a confidence standpoint, in terms of trusting each other.”
A front-running UNI team (4-0) that hasn’t trailed for a stretch of any significant time all season witnessed the deflating feeling of seeing a 16-point second half lead evaporate. Northern Colorado's Bodie Hume knocked down a contested, game-tying 3-pointer with 3.8 seconds left in regulation.
Northern Colorado (2-2) catalyst Jonah Radebaugh then opened overtime with a basket off the dribble as part of his 24-point game in which he played all 45 minutes. Bears’ sixth man Sam Masten added a pair of go-ahead free throws with 2:19 remaining before UNI turned to a familiar source of stability.
Center Austin Phyfe’s post moves on back-to-back possessions completed a career-high 22-point game and gave the Panthers a lead they never relinquished.
“We were able to battle for the first 2 1/2, 3 minutes of overtime and then we just simply said, ‘Hey we’re going to dribble it over and throw it into Austin,’” Jacobson related. “He came through for us, which was great. … My job as our head coach is to make sure that we keep finding ways, whether they’re extremely simple, a little bit complicated or anywhere in between, to get him the basketball.”
Phyfe battled for 40 minutes. The center made 10 of 16 shots from the field against a Bears’ defense that often chased UNI off the 3-point line and elected not to double-team the post.
“It’s just playing basketball at that point,” Phyfe said, assessing his go-ahead plays down the stretch. “The will to win, you know you need a bucket and that’s what you’ve got to go do, get a bucket.”
Senior guard Spencer Haldeman led UNI with the best floor game of his career, tallying 25 points, seven rebounds and five steals.
Four of Haldeman’s takeaways came in the opening stanza, including two during a sequence where he stayed home on the weak-side interceptions. Off those turnovers, Haldeman knocked down a 3-pointer and found Isaiah Brown for a dunk as part of a 9-0 run that led to a 34-23 lead with 2:25 left until intermission.
“He had a good, tough, hard-nosed game,” Jacobson said, after Haldeman made all three 3-point attempts and finished 9 of 13 from the field. “He was strong when we had to be offensively to get some baskets that were closer to the hoop.”
Sophomore point guard AJ Green added 16 points, including a 3-pointer that gave UNI a 49-33 lead four minutes into the second half before Northern Colorado battled back.
Jacobson played his five starters nearly the entire second half and overtime against a Northern Colorado team that used Radebaugh’s ability to magnify any subtle mistake, scoring off the drive, drawing fouls or finding Kur Jockuch for drop-off dunks.
“They’re a hard team to play against because they understand what they are looking for, and just about every possession down they’re running a set play,” said Jacobson, who elected not to play his freshmen in the second half.
Despite seeing a comfortable lead evaporate into extra minutes, UNI didn’t fold.
Green sealed the win with a pull-up jumper at the end of the shot clock with UNI leading by one and 15 seconds left. Brown added a pair of free throws to set the final score.
“I think it shows our resilience,” Green said. “To have them go on that big run and for us to respond the way we did in overtime, even after being down, I think that shows a lot of growth compared to last year. That’s really important for us.”
Added Haldeman, “It was a grind. When a guy makes that buzzer-beater, it could be deflating and it could give them momentum going into overtime. But we did a good job of staying focused, and focusing on what we need to get done.”
