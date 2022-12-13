College Men’s Basketball: UNI undeterred by recent skid

CEDAR FALLS — South Florida shocked Northern Iowa Monday at the McLeod Center as the Bulls fended off a second Panthers come back and won on a buzzer-beating 40-foot heave.

Redshirt sophomore forward Cole Henry described himself as still unsure of how to react as he responded to questions from reporters following the Panthers third consecutive loss. As shocked as he claimed to be, his expression and demeanor told a different story.

Brows furrowed, eyes determined, the Oskaloosa-product radiated the resoluteness of the skidding Panthers. His comments soon followed suit.

“We have had a few rough games lately,” Henry said. “We have had every opportunity to shut it down and just get down on ourselves…Our team showed a lot of grit and I think it showed a lot of heart. We persevered through a lot of stuff tonight. That shot really tears you up because I think we deserved to win that one.”

Citing the game-tying layup from sophomore guard Bowen Born and a clutch three-pointer from freshman guard Trey Campbell with 20 seconds left, Henry explained what made him so confident despite their 3-7 record.

“Trey is a freshman,” Henry said. “That is a huge shot—Are you kidding me?—Knowing that he is able to make that shot now gives me total confidence he is going to make it in a bigger game against Drake later in the year or against Belmont.”

Henry continued and described how back-to-back close losses coming down to the final possession of regulation can have a positive impact on the young Panthers. A veteran compared to his teammates, the fourth-year player knows what lies ahead for UNI.

“At the end, I was on the court with two minutes left,” Henry said. “I was thinking to myself, ‘These are championship-type minutes.’ People talk about close games, coming down to the wire like this…that happens in March, that happens in February and that happens in conference play. That is coming.”

Henry said the Panthers’ confident attitude extended from head coach Ben Jacobson on down to the team. A fact which Jacobson did not hide during his own press conference following Monday’s loss.

“When you are in a stretch like we are right now, where you have had a couple home games, a couple opportunities and you do not take advantage of them, you just like to see the guys have some success,” Jacobson said. “Now, our job is to—because we are doing a lot of good things in stretches…you just keep going back to work.”

Jacobson continued and said, in spite of recent outcomes and the stretches in which the Panthers do not play to their potential, he found the play of his team encouraging.

“We are playing well enough in long enough stretches that we are in position to win,” Jacobson said. “I really like that about this team that we have been position to win—for the most part—every night we have played…There is a ton to like about this group and these guys”

According to Henry, the 17-year head coach told his team following the game that the path forward lies in putting the Bulls’ ‘Steph Curry’ shot behind them and focusing on the strides they made in the game.

Jacobson added he knows the Panthers are ‘going to get it right,’ but it will take time for them to put it all together on the court.

“I feel like the people that are coming to our games and keep coming to them see the same things that we see as a staff,” Jacobson said. “I think they really like these guys too. There are a lot of reasons to like them. I really appreciate the people that are coming because they are the ones that are going to enjoy it the most when we start playing good basketball.”

The Panthers wrap up their non-conference schedule against (8-3) Towson and (6-4) St. Bonaventure. Both the Tigers and Bonnies qualified for the 2022 National Invitation Tournament. Towson lost out in the first round while St. Bonaventure lost in the semifinals to eventual champion Xavier.

Henry concluded his postgame comments with a promise to UNI fans, saying the Panthers are going to bring the same level of grit, confidence and heart against Towson and for the remainder of the season.

“If we can keep playing like this, I think we are going to surprise a lot of people,” Henry said. “And, shut a lot of people up as well.”

