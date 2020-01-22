College men's basketball: UNI trails Southern Illinois at halftime

CARBONDALE, Ill. – Northern Iowa has encountered a rare halftime deficit for the second time in a week.
Southern Illinois took advantage of a series of turnovers while building a 28-26 advantage inside the Banterra Center. One week earlier, Valparaiso became the first UNI opponent to take a lead into the locker room over UNI.
Most of UNI’s wounds in this half were self-inflicted.
Southern Illinois hit the Panthers with runs of 8-0 and 11-2 during a first half in which UNI turned the ball over seven times within the first 10 minutes and finished with 10 turnovers.
The Salukis were paced by freshman Lance Jones’ 14 points, including three 3-pointers.
Trae Berhow helped UNI battle back as he connected on his first four 3-point attempts. Berhow scored eight points during a 12-5 run that cut the deficit to 25-24.
AJ Green, who entered the game averaging 25.8 points in league play, was held to two points on 1 of 5 shooting. In total, the Panthers are 10-26 from the field and 5-12 from distance.
