College men's basketball: UNI torches Missouri State

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Northern Iowa’s basketball team flew into Springfield, Missouri, Friday night ahead of tornado sirens. The Panthers then stormed past the Bears on Saturday afternoon.

AJ Green and Isaiah Brown combined to hit 11 3-pointers as UNI cruised to an 80-57 blowout victory over Missouri State in front a sparse crowd that gravitated towards the exits with 8-minutes remaining during a rare winter storm.

Green finished with 28 points on 9 of 15 shooting with six 3-poinetrs. He made his first five shots – including three 3-pointers – and also broke down Bears’ defenders with a pair of impressive moves off the dribble. Brown matched his career high with five 3-pointers as he exploited a Missouri State defense that sagged off him early before displaying confidence shooting in rhythm during the second half.

UNI (14-2, 3-1 Missouri Valley Conference) finished 53.6% from the field with 13 of 22 3-pointers falling days removed from a win over Indiana State in which the Panthers hit a season-low three 3-pointers.

Missouri State (8-9, 2-2) was selected as the favorite in the MVC preseason poll, but a revamped roster with multiple transfers anticipated to make an impact has yet to become a cohesive group.