NORMAL, Ill – Northern Iowa has taken control of its Missouri Valley Conference opener this afternoon at Illinois State.
The Panthers went on a 14-point run over a 4-minute, 48-second stretch to secure a 30-20 halftime advantage inside Redbird Arena.
UNI (11-1) leads despite turning the ball over 10 times in the first half. The Panthers have outshot Illinois State (5-7) by a 52.2 to 23.1% margin.
AJ Green leads UNI with three of his four field goals coming on drives as part of a game-high 10 points against an Illinois State team determined to take away perimeter shots. Noah Carter has added eight points off the bench.
Illinois State made just two of its first 14 shots with a 3-pointer by freshman Antonio Reeves drawing the Redbirds even before Green instantly answered, sparking the 14-point early surge.
Isaiah Brown’s court vision resulted in assists to Justin Dahl for a dunk and Carter for a layup during the run, while Carter also hit a 3-pointer as part of his two made field goals from distance.
Illinois State freshman DJ Horne cut the deficit to 10 with his second 3-pointer on the final possession of the first half.
UNI holds a 21-10 rebounding advantage, led by four from Austin Phyfe. The Panthers have outscored ISU in the paint, 16-4.
