TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – The University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball team has navigated the first 17 games of its league schedule without seeing a start like this afternoon’s showing against Indiana State.
With anywhere from a 3 to 7 seed still in play for next week’s Missouri Valley Conference tournament, the Panthers have fallen into a 35-19 halftime deficit against an Indiana State team (14-15, 6-11 MVC) that will be playing in the No. 8-9 seed pairing.
This marks UNI’s largest halftime deficit of the conference season. The Panthers haven’t trailed by more points at intermission since Iowa jumped on them, 39-18, in the Hy-Vee Classic.
UNI (14-16, 9-8) stumbled almost immediately out of the gate.
Indiana State’s Tyreke Key stole the ball away from AJ Green twice and Wyatt Lohaus once, leading to layups on the other end -- in addition to knocking down a 3-pointer -- during a 12-0 run that opened the Sycamores’ scoring.
Indiana State stretched its lead to 20-6 on Emondre Rickman’s basket in the paint and endured a four-plus minute stretch of five consecutive misses with two turnovers as UNI’s only points came on an Isaiah Brown steal and dunk.
UNI has shot 7 of 21 from the field with misses on all eight attempts from 3-point range and 11 turnovers. Green is the only Panther with multiple field goals, and leads the visitors with four points.
Indiana State is 13 of 28 from the field and 3-7 from distance. Cooper Neese and Key each have nine points and Allante Holston is 3-for-3 for seven points.
