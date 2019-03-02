TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Jockeying for Missouri Valley Conference tournament seeding on the final day of the league’s regular season, the University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball team stumbled out of the gate Saturday afternoon at Indiana State.
UNI trailed by as many as 18 points in the first half and was unable to make a prolonged run in the second half of a stunning 71-54 loss to a Sycamores' team that had already secured a spot in the No. 8-9 seeded play-in game.
With anywhere from a 3 to 7 seed in play for next week’s trip to St. Louis, UNI missed all eight of its attempts from distance and turned the ball over 11 times in the first half to fall into its largest deficit at intermission through the 18 league games. This marked the first double-digit conference loss for a UNI team (14-17, 9-9 MVC) that had been within a possession of its opponent at some point towards the end of the second half in its previous eight conference setbacks.
In a first half more reminiscent of nonconference play when UNI was still trying to break in new players within key roles, Indiana State jumped on the visitors from the tip.
Tyreke Key stole the ball away from Green twice and Lohaus once, leading to layups on the other end -- in addition to knocking down a 3-pointer -- during a 12-0 run that opened the Sycamores’ scoring.
Indiana State stretched its lead to 20-6 on Emondre Rickman’s basket in the paint and endured a four-plus minute stretch of five consecutive misses with two turnovers as UNI’s only points came on an Isaiah Brown steal and dunk.
Spencer Haldeman came alive with four 3-poitners in the half cutting the deficit to 14 with over 8 minutes to go and later chipped it 13 with a 3-pointer from NBA range with 3:39 remaining, but UNI got no closer than 11 in the second half.
This story will be updated.
