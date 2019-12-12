{{featured_button_text}}

PHOENIX -- More peaks than valleys have been found on the court for Northern Iowa's basketball team through the non-conference portion of its schedule.

Two days removed from the high of a signature win at No. 24 Colorado in the Rocky Mountains, UNI flew south and continued to elevate its play with an 82-58 blowout in front of Grand Canyon University's raucous crowd.

UNI (10-1) continued its push towards potentially entering the national rankings with a complete performance.

The Panthers came down with 17 of the first 20 rebounding opportunities and pulled away with a 27-11 lead midway through the first half after scoring the game's initial 11 points. UNI shot 26-49 from the field, including makes on 11 of 27 3-point attempts, in addition to 19 of 20 free throws.

AJ Green led the Panthers with 25 points on 7 of 11 shooting and a perfect 7-for-7 clip from the line. Trae Berhow finished with 18 points, Austin Phyfe 13 and Spencer Haldeman 12.

This story will be updated.

