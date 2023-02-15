CEDAR FALLS — The comments made by Northern Iowa head coach Ben Jacobson and forward Cole Henry told a story different than that of the Panthers’ 82-74 loss to Drake.

Despite falling to 8-9 in Missouri Valley Conference play and suffering their sixth consecutive loss, Jacobson and Henry both noted that Wednesday felt like a step forward.

“Tonight, we took a step forward,” Henry said. “Losing to Drake is never fun. It always hurts. If anything good came out of this game, we took a step forward. We are taking steps forward when we need to.”

Henry continued and highlighted the play of teammates Ege Peksari and Drew Daniel. He said the pair sparked the Panthers and came up with momentum-building plays during the loss.

“Ege got the crowd ignited a couple times tonight,” Henry said. “That is awesome for us to see and we can all feel it. You are out on the court—you might be winded—Ege makes a flashy pass for a layup. You are like, ‘Where did this kid come from?’…Or, Drew hits corner three off the bench. He is cold and he comes in and hits a corner three. Those are huge moments for us.”

Similarly, Jacobson said he felt like his team has fallen victim to the law of averages.

“There is usually a stretch, for every team, where you do not play quite as good,” Jacobson said. “No matter what your roster looks like, no matter how old you are, no matter how young you are, in a 20 game conference season, you have a couple where you just do not have it.”

Jacobson specifically harped on the Panthers’ performance in their previous two losses to Indiana State and Evansville.

“Everybody felt it,” Jacobson said. “Mostly in the way that we played the last two games. We had not done that all year…Coming off those last two games, we just had not played like that. This was much more like the way we have played this year.”

On Wednesday, the Panthers managed to take an early lead on the league-leading Bulldogs with an 8-0 run in the first five minutes of the contest.

Drake fought back with back-to-back three-pointers to take an 11-10 lead. UNI briefly wrestled the lead back on a James Betz midrange jumper, but Bulldogs forward Tucker DeVries hit a tough fade away to regain the lead, 13-12, before the under-12 media timeout.

Drake led the rest of the way.

Jacobson cited a handful of mistakes as what allowed the Bulldogs to build on and maintain their lead.

“Defensively, we were not good enough in the first half,” Jacobson said. “Too many mistakes. When I say too many, (it is) probably five or six—the ones that really hurt that had us down 10 or 12 at halftime…All of sudden you have five or six possessions, and they take advantage of most of them, that is the 10 points.”

While five or six mistakes seems like a relatively surmountable number, it proved to be just the right amount to put the game out of reach.

Despite trailing 41-31 at halftime, UNI managed to trim the Drake lead to just a three- point, 70-67 advantage with 2:46 remaining. However, despite a 12-4 run, which lasted nearly five minutes, the Panthers failed to dig all the way out of its first half hole.

DeVries and Drake guard Roman Penn both went 4-for-4 from the free throw line in the final minute to ice the game and escape Cedar Falls with an eight-point win.

Henry summed up the loss in saying “the margin for error is zero in this league.” But, the junior also said the Panthers will not dwell on the game long.

“We cannot really moan and groan on a loss,” Henry said. “Tomorrow we are getting right back at it…with a new scout and new prep for the next team we are playing. You cannot sit and think about the losses that we are having.”

“We were defeated, but we are not defeated.”

Drake 82, Northern Iowa 74 DRAKE (22-6) Brodie 4-8 0-0 8, Penn 6-8 4-4 16, Sturtz 5-6 3-4 13, Wilkins 3-6 0-0 9, DeVries 6-14 4-4 19, Enright 5-7 0-0 14, Calhoun 0-3 0-0 0, Ferguson 0-0 0-0 0, Djamgouz 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 30-54 11-12 82. NORTHERN IOWA (12-15) Betz 4-7 0-0 11, Born 6-12 2-2 16, Campbell 4-7 5-6 15, Anderson 5-6 1-4 12, Duax 2-5 0-0 4, Henry 5-7 0-2 10, Wolf 0-1 1-2 1, Peksari 2-4 0-0 5, Daniel 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-51 9-16 74. Drake;41;41 UNI;31;43 3-Point Goals—Drake 11-23 (Enright 4-4, Wilkins 3-5, DeVries 3-9, Djamgouz 1-2, Penn 0-1, Calhoun 0-2), N. Iowa 9-20 (Betz 3-5, Campbell 2-3, Born 2-6, Anderson 1-1, Peksari 1-2, Wolf 0-1, Daniel 0-2). Fouled Out—Penn. Rebounds—Drake 24 (Brodie 8), N. Iowa 23 (Peksari 5). Assists—Drake 12 (Penn 9), N. Iowa 13 (Peksari 4). Total Fouls—Drake 14, N. Iowa 14.