EVANSVILLE, Indiana — Northern Iowa’s losing streak hit a new low with a 71-59 road loss to the Evansville Purple Aces, Wednesday.

The Panthers fourth loss in a row also marked Evansville’s first win in Missouri Valley Conference play and first since a December 21 win over Bellarmine.

UNI head coach Ben Jacobson bluntly summed up the loss.

“We have not played like that in a long time,” Jacobson said. “I do not think we have played like that all year…We have had games where we turned it over, but not like tonight…We did not play very good tonight.”

Jacobson specifically highlighted the Panthers 19 turnovers which the Aces managed to turn into points on the other end time and time again.

“The points off turnovers is the number,” Jacobson said. “They scored 24 points off our turnovers. I would say close to half of those were pick sixes…The pick sixes were big.”

Evansville capitalized off of UNI turnovers off the jump as Marvin Coleman picked Bowen Born’s pocket and set up Gage Bobe for a three-pointer on the Aces’ first possession. Evansville spent the remainder of the contest in the lead.

The Panthers offense struggled to get going as they went just 9-of-20 from the field and 2-of-10 from three point range with 11 turnovers in the first half.

UNI’s shooting woes allowed the Aces to take a 43-26 lead into the locker room at half.

As poorly as the Panthers played throughout the first 20 minutes, they rallied to open the second half. Including a Tytan Anderson jumper with 33 seconds left in the first half, UNI outscored Evansville 12-0 over a 7:29-minute span during which the Panthers turned the ball over just once.

According to Jacobson, the Panthers wanted to adjust to a more physical and aggressive brand of defense in the second half.

The adjustments worked as the rally allowed UNI to cut the lead to 43-36 with 13:04 remaining.

But, the Panthers’ turnover troubles returned which ended the rally according to Jacobson, who noted he felt the Panthers played well enough defensively during the rally to tie the game.

“We turned it over and then we turned it over the play after that,” Jacobson said. “They had not scored yet and we had the ball, we turned it over and they got a run out. They were able to get two points when we did not have our defense back.”

A Chris Moncrief dunk broke the Aces cold spell and allowed Evansville to ward off UNI’s comeback to secure their first win in conference play this season.

“The challenge is to be able to put this one behind us,” Jacobson said. “Give Evansville credit, they played a good game. This is how they have been playing for a couple weeks now…We were not able to play good enough basketball to keep even for a long time until we could hit a little run to get ahead.”

Tytan Anderson provided a lone bright spot for the Panthers. After struggling to find an offensive rhythm during the first three games of UNI’s skid, the North Scott-product led the Panthers in scoring with 14 points and added to his league-leading double-double totals with 12 rebounds.

Jacobson welcomed the sight of a revitalization of his frontcourt star.

“He was aggressive both going to the boards and getting some baskets for us at the rim,” Jacobson said. “It has been about 10 days since he got some baskets for us at the rim…since he has had the opportunity to get that involved in a game. It was good to see.”

The Panthers return home for their next chance to break out of their current losing streak. UNI hosts Indiana State on Saturday at 1 p.m. before in-state rival Drake comes to the McLeod Center next Wednesday.

“For us, we have got to be able put this one behind us because we have a good team coming in on Saturday,” Jacobson said. “We have an opportunity to go home and protect our home floor. We need that to be our focus.”