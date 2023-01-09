College men’s basketball: UNI’s youth movement gaining confidence ahead of bout with Racers

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa focuses on the process over the outcomes of its games.

UNI head men’s basketball coach Ben Jacobson said, win or lose, the Panthers focus on getting up the next day after a game and getting to work, preparing for their next opponent.

However, that does not mean the outcomes lack an effect on the youthful Panthers according to Jacobson.

“We do not spend time talking about winning a game or losing a game,” Jacobson said. “We do not spend our time talking about that, but both things can be true. Just because that is not where our focus is…that does not mean winning does not matter when it comes to building some confidence.”

After stumbling out of the gate with a 4-6 non-conference record, showing their inexperience with three one possession losses, the Panthers started Missouri Valley Conference play with a 4-2 recording including three consecutive wins.

Most recently, the Panthers took down (12-5) Southern Illinois who entered the contest on a seven-game winning streak.

A proof of concept, Jacobson sees the value in UNI’s winning streak with a number of contributors—Trey Campbell, Michael Duax, Landon Wolf—in their first non-redshirt season and leaders Bowen Born and Tytan Anderson taking on new roles.

“Getting that bounce in your step, that can help you,” Jacobson said. “It does. It can help you…It is important for these guys. It is their first trip around the track with this group. Certainly, [they are] playing better, executing better.”

The Panthers managed to get that bounce in their step at a crucial juncture as they enter the third week of MVC play.

The surging Panthers face an unfamiliar test next as the Murray State Racers make the trip from Kentucky to Cedar Falls for the first meeting of the two programs tonight at 7 p.m.

While the Panthers lack experience against the Racers, a pair of games against Murray State head coach Steve Prohm during his stint at Iowa State from 2015-21 provide the UNI coaching staff a hint at what to expect.

“One of the things that…his teams do well is the execution in the half court,” Jacobson said. “If you are committed to something defensively, he finds a way to pick on it.”

Additionally, Jacobson said the film from Murray State’s previous six games against Valley opponents is another source of insight on the Racers.

“They are playing good basketball,” Jacobson said. “They have played good basketball against the league opponents—the teams that we know. I watched them play against Bradley and they really put together a good game.”

With three players—Rob Perry (14.9), Jamari Smith (12.4) and JaCobi Wood (11.8)—in the top 20 of points per game in the conference, Jacobson said he expects another close, well-fought battle when the Racers and Panthers meet.

Jacobson continued that the Panthers will “need [the fans] all back” in the McLeod Center after a strong crowd helped set the tone and propel UNI to its win over the Salukis.

“Our crowds have been good for November/December,” Jacobson said. “With students not here and our band not here, I have really enjoyed our crowds. What they have done and the atmosphere they have created to this point…it is always worth something in terms of points. You just do not know on a given night if it is two, three or four points or if it spurs you to an 11-2 run.”