CEDAR FALLS -- Northern Iowa senior guard Miles Wentzien will officially miss the remainder of the season will an ACL injury, a UNI spokesperson confirmed Thursday.
Wentzien went down early in the second half during Tuesday night's 70-69 loss at Illinois State.
A 6-foot-3 journeyman guard, Wentzien walked-on to UNI's program after stops at Missouri Western State University in Saint Joseph, Mo., and Kirkwood Community College, where he earned All-America accolades.
A relentless defender and aggressive option off the dribble, Wentzien became a valuable member of UNI's main rotation. He worked his way into over 12 minutes of action in three games as a reserve in December before earning a spot in the starting lineup as a spark for the Panthers through the past six games.
Wentzien averaged 21 minutes in five full games as a starter and was recently playing some of his best basketball in a UNI uniform. He recorded a career-high 10 rebounds, six offensive, during Saturday's loss to Southern Illinois, and had four rebounds in 13 minutes prior to his injury on Tuesday.
"This hurts," a somber UNI coach Ben Jacobson said after Tuesday's game. "It's going to take us a day or two to just get organized here with our thoughts and get Miles squared away. We'll do everything we can just to make sure he understands just how much we respect and how much we love him and the things that he stands for."
