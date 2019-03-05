CEDAR FALLS – Any pressure that accompanied attending college in his hometown as the highest ranked recruit in school history didn’t faze AJ Green.
UNI’s point guard was named the Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Year on Tuesday as selected by the league’s coaches, sports information directors and a media panel.
The son of associate head coach Kyle Green, AJ Green is a former UNI ball boy who grew up within the program and embraced the opportunity to become an immediate impact player.
“It’s really just staying true to who you are as a player and how you’ve gone about working hard and just playing your whole life,” Green said, addressing the lofty expectations he encountered entering college. “I really try not to focus too much on the outside things, I just try to stay within myself and within the team. I kind of always am more hard on myself, so the pressure wasn’t really too much.”
In addition to joining Eric Coleman and Seth Tuttle as the program’s only freshman of the year recipients, Green was named third team all-conference, while securing all-newcomer, all-freshman team accolades as announced by the league Tuesday.
Green currently ranks sixth all-time among MVC freshmen with 472 points. He’s the league's first freshman since 1999 to average more than 15 points per game.
Often creating his own shot, Green has knocked down a team-high 66 3-pointers while shooting 85.7 percent from the free throw line and adding 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.
“The whole season I’ve been learning a lot," Green said. "Thanks to all the players and coaches around me, they’re really helped me continue to develop quickly -- get used to the college level. This season has definitely been one where I’ve grown the most and learned the most out of any that I’ve had in my career.”
Green was one of three Panthers honored by the MVC. Junior guard Spencer Haldeman was named co-Sixth Man of the Year alongside Bradley’s Nate Kennell. Fellow junior Isaiah Brown secured a place on the league’s all-defense team.
Haldeman joins Lucas O’Rear and Wes Washpun as Panthers to receive MVC recognition for their impact off the bench. The Peosta native recovered from an early slump and knocked down 36 3-pointers at a 42.4 percent success rate during the 18 league games. He’s also averaging 1.5 steals, 10.3 points and has blocked 11 shots against MVC competition.
“The biggest thing is just bringing that energy when you come in and making sure there’s no drop off between the starters and the bench. … Being consistent whether it be scoring, the energy or defensively,” Haldeman said.
Embracing a role as UNI’s defensive stopper, and often guarding the opposing team’s top shooter, Brown secured his first postseason award. He tallied 33 steals with 14 blocked shots and ranks second on the team with 108 defensive rebounds.
Loyola guard Marques Townes edged Drake’s Nick McGlynn for the MVC Larry Bird Player of the Year honor. McGlynn was the Defensive Player of the Year and transfer Tulio Da Silva of Missouri State won Newcomer of the Year.
