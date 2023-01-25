College Men’s Basketball: UNI runs like well-oiled machine, beats Valpo

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa jumped out to a sizeable early lead and staved off a comeback attempt to beat the Valparaiso Beacons, 77-66.

UNI head coach Ben Jacobson described the first half as one of the best 20 minutes of basketball the Panthers put together thus far this season.

“We were able to get the defensive stops that can get us into the open floor,” Jacobson said. “That is where we feel like we play our best…Just a terrific first half. I thought the guys were great.”

Jacobson also pointed out Valpo’s recent three-game winning streak as another reason to be impressed by UNI’s early play on Wednesday night.

As well as the Panthers played in the first half, neither team created meaningful separation through the first five minutes of action as the Beacons took a 10-8 lead.

A pair of strong defensive plays from Michael Duax which resulted in five UNI points sparked the Panthers offense, however.

At the 14:38 mark of the first half, Duax poked the ball out of the hands of Valpo forward Ben Krikke. Bowen Born corralled the loose ball and sent the ball down the court to Duax for a quick fast break bucket.

On the next defensive possession, Duax came up with a block on a Connor Barrett layup. The Panthers got the ball to Tytan Anderson in transition for another quick layup. Ibra Bayu fouled Anderson on the attempt and gave the UNI sophomore a chance at the three-point play. Anderson buried the free throw to put UNI ahead 13-10.

Duax attributed his timely defense to pride in that portion of his game.

“I have always taken pride on the defensive end—chasing after loose balls, crashing the boards,” Duax said. “Those plays are huge. Getting the stops and taking it and trying to get it in transition.”

Valpo scored seven of the game’s next 11 points to tie the game at 17-17 with 11:39 remaining in the half.

The Panthers followed the Beacons’ 7-4 run with a 13-0 run to jump out to a 30-17 advantage in just three minutes of action.

UNI outscored Valpo 15-11, including a pair of deep three-pointers from Born, in the final 7:35 of the half to take a 45-28 lead at the half.

The Beacons opened the second half strong and outscored the Panthers 12-4 through the first six minutes. Valpo’s run allowed it to cut the Panthers once 19-point advantage to just a seven-point lead by the second media timeout of the second half.

Amid a 17-7 Valpo run, Jacobson said he liked the looks the Panthers’ offense generated.

“We had some great looks at the basket,” Jacobson said. “It felt like we had four or five really good looks from the three-point line…That is a big part of our offense and are shots we are going to take all the time. If you get two or three of those open ones to go you are at—even if they are scoring—you maybe push [the lead] to 19 or 20.”

Jacobson continued and attributed the Beacons’ run to a failure on the part of the Panthers to limit second chance opportunities.

“Defensively, we did not rebound well enough,” Jacobson said. “That allowed them to get back in the game.”

After two Anderson free throws gave UNI a 55-47 lead, the McLeod Center looked to motivate the Panthers on the subsequent defensive possession. However, as the home crowd raised its volume, Valpo guard Connor Barrett hit a three-pointer to quiet the crowd and cut UNI’s lead to five with just over nine minutes remaining.

UNI finally mustered a counter to Valpo’s second half offense at the eight-minute mark of the period.

A Bowen Born three-pointer, his fourth of the game, in which he shook a defender with a step back and held his follow through jump started a 9-0 run.

Born, however, said the Panthers sparked the run with increased effort on the defensive end.

“The more important piece was that we were not getting stops,” Born said. “They were getting a lot of rebounds. That hurt us…Once we kind of settled in and started getting those rebounds that led to scores on the other end that is what won us the game.”

Just over one minute after the Born three, UNI forward James Betz hit a fadeaway over his defender to put the Panthers back in front by 10. Although he missed a free throw which would have made it a three-point play, the Panthers did not slow their counter attack.

Duax and Anderson both added to the run to give the Panthers a 14-point, 68-54 lead with 5:06 remaining in the game.

As the Panthers started to pull away, the Beacons offense sputtered. The Beacons offense managed just eight points between the 8:09 and 1:44 marks of the second half.

Valpo’s sputtering offense allowed a James Betz three-pointer, late in the possession, to put a dagger in the Beacons’ comeback hopes with 2:31 remaining in regulation.

UNI allowed eight points in the final 1:44 of regulation but went 4-of-4 at the free throw line to seal the 77-66 victory.

All five UNI starters scored in double figures with Born leading the way with 18. Anderson collected his ninth double-double of the season with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Northern Iowa 77, Valparaiso 66 Valparaiso (9-13, 3-8) – Maximus Nelson 2-5 0-0 6, Ben Krikke 9-17 3-4 22, Nick Edwards 4-9 2-3 12, Quinton Green 1-7 0-0 3, Kobe King 6-18 2-2 14, Connor Barrett 2-7 0-0 6, Darius DeAveiro 0-1 0-0 0, Ibra Bayu 1-2 0-0 3, Joe Hedstrom 0- 0-0 0. Totals 25-66 8-12 66. Northern Iowa (12-9, 8-3) – Michael Duax 5-9 4-4 15, James Betz 4-8 3-4 12, Trey Campbell 3-4 4-4 10, Bowen Born 5-13 4-4 18, Tytan Anderson 5-7 7-10 17, Cole Henry 1-1 1-2 3, Landon Wolf 1-5 0-0 2, Drew Daniel 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-48 23-28 77. Valpo;28;38 – 66 UNI;45;32 – 77 3-point goals – Valparaiso 8-31 (Nelson 2-5, Krikke 1-3, Edwards 1-4, Green 1-6, King 0-6, Barrett 0-6, Barrett 2-5, DeAveiro 0-1, Bayu 1-1), Northern Iowa 6-17 (Duax 1-1, Betz 1-4, Campbell 0-1, Born 4-6, Anderson 0-1, Wolf 0-4). Rebounds - Valparaiso 38 (King 12), Northern Iowa 34 (Anderson 10). Assists - Valparaiso 12 (Krikke 5), Northern Iowa 13 (Anderson 4). Turnovers - Valparaiso 10 (Edwards 5), Northern Iowa 13 (Anderson 4). Total fouls – Valparaiso 22, Northern Iowa 14. Fouled out – none.