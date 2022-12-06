College Men’s Basketball: UNI rights wrong from last season, readies for Rockets

CEDAR FALLS — Ben Jacobson did not dance around things last Monday when looking ahead at Northern Iowa’s first to Missouri Valley Conference games of the season.

After an early conference game last season, the UNI men’s basketball head coach felt he did not prepare his team properly prior to losing to Bradley, 71-69.

“We did not — I did not as our head coach — from a prep standpoint, I do not feel like we had our guys as ready as we should have last year,” Jacobson said. “I think I did a terrible job last year of having our guys ready for that basketball game.”

Despite falling in the first of two early MVC tests to Bradley, UNI assistant coach P.J. Hogan — who filled in for an under-the-weather Jacobson Monday — said he felt the Panthers played well against the Braves.

“Our guys were ready,” Hogan said. “We talked a lot about it going into the game. Obviously, the results were not what we wanted. But, going into half, you are up one. … I think we probably played a pretty good first half. Bradley did a great job, made some adjustments, came out and got it going in the second half.”

The third time was ultimately the charm for the Panthers as they managed to take down Evansville on Saturday thanks to 48 combined points between stars Bowen Born and Tytan Anderson.

According to Hogan, the Panthers learned “a lot” from the road loss to Bradley and turned a pair of strong practices into a 72-55 win over the Purple Aces.

“With a young team, trying to tell them what it is going to be like — conference play is always tougher,” Hogan said. “Everybody knows you so well. I thought our guys responded well.”

With the mistakes of 2021 corrected, UNI returns to its nonconference schedule with a 3-4 record and a full slate of games on the horizon.

In the next two weeks, the Panthers will host Toledo, McNeese State and South Florida in the McLeod Center before taking on Towson in the legends of Basketball Showcase in Chicago.

A tightly scheduled sequence of contests akin to the Valley schedule may be exciting to the players, but according to Hogan he would prefer more recovery time between nonconference games given the makeup of UNI’s roster.

“Coaching, sometimes, you prefer to have a few more practices,” Hogan said. “Especially with some young guys out there. … Things are happening throughout the game that our guys have not been in. You just try to prepare them as best you can through practice, film, talking about it afterwards.”

Hogan said the upcoming five-game finale to the nonconference schedule projects to put UNI in good position when its conference slate begins in earnest.

“Coach always puts an extremely tough schedule together,” Hogan said. “Our schedule nonconference-wise usually prepares us pretty well for league play. Now we are at home for the next few weeks, playing some really good teams that are going to help prepare us for conference play.”

Tonight, the Panthers welcome one of the biggest tests remaining on their schedule — (5-3) Toledo — at 7:30 p.m.

The Rockets won the 2021-22 Mid-American Conference regular season title with a 17-3 conference record and a 26-8 overall mark. Toledo qualified for the National Invitation Tournament and hosted its first-round matchup with Dayton but lost, 74-55.

In 2022, the Rockets are 5-3, including a 90-67 win over Richmond, and feature the 12th-ranked scoring offense in Division I.

“They are going to push it extremely hard in transition,” Hogan said. “They are going to test our transition defense. They have three really good offensive player that they lean heavily on and really put a lot of pressure on you. Their five man can shoot the basketball. Their guards can shoot it. So, they are going to try to stretch you.”

Emphasizing the pressure Toledo’s offense can put on opponents, Hogan made it clear the Panthers’ work is cut out for them.

“Their execution on the offensive end is very good,” Hogan said. “We are going to have to do a tremendous job of understanding who we are guarding, their personnel and just trying to make them really earn everything they get.”