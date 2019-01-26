CEDAR FALLS -- Isaiah Brown brought Northern Iowa back, and Spencer Haldeman played the role of closer Saturday night during a crucial 81-74 bounce-back men’s basketball win over Evansville inside the McLeod Center.
Haldeman scored 16 of his game and career high 24 points over the final seven minutes, starting with an impressive step-back 3-pointer that gave UNI a lead it never relinquished with 6:51 remaining.
“The main thing I think was just being aggressive, looking to score,” Haldeman said. “We did that as a team very well down the stretch.”
Isaiah Brown, Trae Berhow, Tywhon Pickford and Luke McDonnell joined Haldeman as the five UNI coach Ben Jacobson kept on the court through the final 14 minutes. The Panthers (9-12, 4-4 Missouri Valley) were tough enough to recover from seeing a 21-point lead evaporate in their previous loss Wednesday at Southern Illinois.
“No question this is the best response this group has shown,” Jacobson said, after UNI recovered from a 10-point second half deficit to win on this night. “That’s important.”
Evansville (9-12, 3-5), coached by former Iowa coach Todd Lickliter after head coach Walter McCarty was suspended for a game, has now dropped three straight.
“I thought our guys fought really hard,” Lickliter said. “It was a well-played game by both teams.
“I saw them (UNI) play Southern Illinois and thought that first half was as good any team I’ve seen in the Valley. … They’re pretty young so they’re going to keep coming at you and getting better.”
John Hall knocked down five 3-pointers and led the Purple Aces with 21 points. K.J. Riley was tough off the dribble and added 19.
“Evansville was really good in being physical in everything they did,” Jacobson said. “I thought that was the challenge we needed to meet tonight. For a long stretch we didn’t.
“What I liked most about tonight is finally we finally stood up to that challenge and matched their physical play with some physical play of our own. Defensively we got in front of them, rebounding we got much more physical. That (closing) group was able to meet that physical challenge.”
Within UNI’s closing five, Berhow finished with five of his 10 rebounds on the offensive end and added 19 points. McDonnell tallied a double-double of 10 points and 14 rebounds for a UNI team that had a 41-34 edge on the glass.
Berhow also carried UNI’s offense during a first half in which Isaiah Brown was benched with two fouls and only played five minutes. He followed a traditional three-point play off a drive by hitting a 3-pointer off an offensive rebound to give the Panthers UNI a 29-24 edge with 4:40 until halftime.
Evansville answered with a 17-2 run that extended into the second half to take a 10-point lead before Brown brought UNI back.
Afterwards, Jacobson acknowledged that 15 minutes was too long for Brown to sit in the first half. He still felt comfortable with Brown on the bench as UNI maintained a lead until defensive miscues led to a late surge of three 3-pointers over Evansville’s final seven possessions of the opening stanza.
“We were fine until the last two and a half minutes of the half,” Jacobson said. “At that point, we’re not going to put him back in. I wanted to get him in because that’s too long to sit, but we were OK.”
Once Brown got rolling in the second half, he was brilliant.
Brown scored twice off drives, found Luke McDonnell who knocked down a pair of free throws, and then added a 3-pointer for a 56-52 UNI lead with 8:26 remaining.
“He’s playing at a different pace and a different level that what we’ve seen from him,” Jacobson said of Brown, who finished with 12 points on 5 of 7 shooting. “He’s got a different confidence about him right now and he’s starting to feel like he belongs.”
Brown also came up with key defensive stops during his stretch of offensive success -- including a strong contest on a Riley miss, a defensive rebound and a play in which he dove onto the court to gain possession.
“I was always ready, even in that first half when I had two fouls, I was ready for coach to call my name,” Brown said. “When I’m on the bench, I’m always ready to go back in with a defensive stopper mindset.”
While Brown got UNI back into the game, Evansville rallied to tie the score at 58.
Haldeman then took over. After knocking down his step-back 3-pointer, he later scored five consecutive points off a sequence of free throws from a flagrant-1 foul and another trey that boosted UNI’s edge back to six, 66-60, with 5:28 left.
When Evansville cut its deficit back to two on a traditional three-point play by Riley at the 2:37 mark, Haldeman scored six unanswered to seal the victory, 76-68, with 58 seconds remaining.
