College men’s basketball: UNI puts end to SIU win streak, improves to 4-2 in MVC play

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa impressed its head coach on Saturday during a 69-57 Missouri Valley Conference win over Southern Illinois at the McLeod Center

Coming into the matchup against the Salukis, who won their previous seven games, Ben Jacobson said his team knew they need to play as hard as they have all season to get a win.

Jacobson’s Panthers delivered.

“That is as close to 40 minutes of playing as hard as you can play on each possession as we have had all year,” Jacobson said. “Throughout the course of the game, I just was like ‘Man, this is impressive.’”

The Panthers’ diligent effort showed up from the opening tip as UNI jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first three minutes of the game thanks to five quick points from star guard Bowen Born.

The Panthers maintained their multiple possession lead for the majority of the first half as Tytan Anderson, Landon Wolf and Born teamed up for 18 of UNI’s next 24 points. The trio’s scoring output allowed the Panthers to take a 13-point, 31-18 lead with just under six minutes remaining in the frame.

While UNI suffered through a scoreless stretch lasting over three minutes as Born rested on the bench, Born said the Panthers’ ability to limit the Salukis damage during such stretches over the course of the game provide vital.

“We limited those bad stretches and we really guarded them,” Born said. “I think that is where the game was won.”

Born continued that he felt the Panthers flow offense also allowed them to break out of their rough stretches and keep the Salukis at an arm’s length.

After Born reentered the game with 3:28 remaining in the first half, UNI managed to halt the Salukis’ 7-0 run and retain a six-point, 35-29 lead at halftime.

After the break, UNI came back out with the same energy as they did to open the game and went on a 12-4 run through the first six minutes of action.

Leading 47-33, UNI’s offense ground to a halt yet again after Born left the court after picking up his third foul of the game with 13:12 remaining in regulation.

Southern Illinois took advantage of Born’s foul trouble, trimming the lead back down to just five points with 10 minutes remaining in the half.

Trading baskets down the stretch, Wolf made a pair of key plays that ultimately made the difference according to Jacobson. The first came with 8:44 remaining in the game, Wolf hit a pull up jumper from the paint to give UNI a seven-point lead.

As the Salukis set off down the court, Jacobson strode up the sideline urging the McLeod Center to its feet.

Later, with 3:00 left in the second half and UNI ahead 58-56, Wolf drove baseline and dished the ball to forward Cole Henry who put the Panthers ahead by four.

The play again got the home crowd going without the need for Jacobson to provoke them to their feet.

“The two plays that Landon made just felt like the ones (that needed to be made),” Jacobson said. “Especially down the stretch.”

While Wolf made plays on the offensive end, the Panthers shifted to a triangle and two defense after Born received his fourth foul with 4:13 left in regulation.

“We had not used it all game,” Jacobson said. “Situational, today what pushed it over the edge was two of our guys with four fouls. We have practiced it just enough so the guys know...what we are talking about.”

The Panthers defensive shift confused the Salukis, who managed just one point over the final three minutes of play and allowed UNI to secure the 12-point win.

Born, who led the Panthers with 27 points, said the win felt good given their execution for 40 minutes and their opponents’ winning streak.

“In the non-conference games, you will play in some fun environments and some big games,” Born said. “But, nothing means more than getting an MVC win—especially against a good team that is going to finish towards the top.”

Up next, the Panthers face Murray State in the McLeod Center on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Racers own a 9-6 record overall and 4-1 mark in conference play with their lone loss coming to the Salukis at home, two weeks ago.

Up next, the Panthers face Murray State in the McLeod Center on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Racers own a 9-6 record overall and 4-1 mark in conference play with their lone loss coming to the Salukis at home, two weeks ago.

Northern Iowa 69, Southern Illinois 57

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (12-5, 4-2) – Marcus Domask 3-9 2-2 8, Clarence Rupert 1-3 1-4 3, Lance Jones 4-12 9-10 17, Xavier Johnson 2-4 2-2 7, Trent Brown 0-1 0-1 0, Dalton Banks 2-3 0-0 6, Jawaun Newton 1-2 0-0 3, JD Muila 3-4 1-1 7, Troy D’Amico 1-3 0-0 3, Foster Wonders 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 18-43 15-20 57.

NORTHERN IOWA (8-8, 4-2) – Michael Duax 3-3 0-0 6, James Betz 2-2 0-0 5, Trey Campbell 3-7 0-0 6, Bowen Born 8-15 9-9 27, Tytan Anderson 3-10 3-7 10, Landon Wolf 3-6 0-0 8, Cole Henry 3-9 1-3 7, Ege Peskari 0-0 0-0 0, Drew Daniel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 13-19 0.

SIU 29 28 – 57

UNI 35 34 – 69

3-point goals – Southern Illinois 6-24 (Domask 0-4, Jones 0-6, Johnson 1-3, Brown 0-1, Banks 2-3, Newton 1-2, D’Amico 1-3, Wonders 1-2), Northern Iowa 6-14 (Betz 1-1, Campbell 0-2, Born 2-3, Anderson 1-4, Wolf 2-4). Rebounds – Southern Illinois 25 (Domask 6), Northern Iowa 35 (Henry 12). Assists – Southern Illinois 9 (Domask 4), Northern Iowa 9 (Campbell 2). Turnovers – Southern Illinois 14 (Jones, Johnson 4), Northern Iowa 13 (Anderson 3). Total fouls – Southern Illinois 18, Northern Iowa 20. Fouled out – Wolf.