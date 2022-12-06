College Men’s Basketball: UNI outgunned by Rockets

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa could not keep up as the Toledo Rockets came way with an 83-75 victory over the Panthers in the McLeod Center.

As the 12th-ranked scoring offense in the nation, Toledo flexed its muscles at the offensive end with a 51.7% shooting performance from the field.

UNI head coach Ben Jacobson named two key factors about the Rockets which gave them the edge in Tuesday’s contest.

“Those two things—good, experienced team and they execute their stuff really well,” Jacobson said. “It is hard to team to try to outscore.”

Prior to the matchup assistant coach P.J. Hogan said the Panthers zeroed in on the Rockets transition offense as the most dangerous aspect of their game.

Despite their anticipation, UNI allowed Toledo to score 17 fastbreak points which is five more than the Rockets’ season average.

Early on, the Panthers managed to go toe-to-toe with Toledo as the teams sat in an 11-11 deadlock after five minutes of action.

Back-to-back three-pointers from Toledo forward Setric Millner Jr. and guard EJ Farmer sparked a 14-3 run in which the Rockets went 5-for-7 from the field and 4-for-4 from the perimeter.

UNI responded with a 14-3 run, capped off by a Michael Duax three-pointer, to tie the game at 28-28 with 8:08 remaining in the half.

Over the final eight minutes of the half, the Panthers offense evaporated, going 1-for-7 from the field while Toledo built a 40-31 halftime lead.

After trading baskets to open the second half, UNI guard Bowen Born hit back-to-back three-pointers to pull UNI within three points of the Rockets.

Born’s instant offense sparked the Panthers’ defense as steals on consecutive possessions allowed the Panthers to grab a 45-44 lead—their first of the contest—with 16:06 remaining in regulation.

Toledo took back the lead 20 seconds later and never relinquished it, outpacing the Panthers 39-30 in the final 15 minutes.

According to Born, the difference in the game came down to UNI needing to get “one more stop."

“We got to about five and we could never really shorter than that,” Born said. “We made run and were playing really good, but it came down to us getting that one more stop…We were playing good enough offensively to get what we wanted. We were getting the shots we wanted.”

The Panthers also featured their third unique starting five with James Betz out due to illness. While missing both hurt UNI’s chances against Toledo, Jacobson also noted the impact another new starting five has on his young squad.

“Anytime you have things that pull you a little bit one direction or the other, it slows down what you want to get accomplished,” Jacobson said. “Everybody goes through this stuff at different times, but it does. It slows down your ability to really make those moves forward.”

Born continued to be a bright spot for the Panthers with 27 points on 8-of-14 shooting while Tytan Anderson recorded his fourth double-double of the season.

Additionally, freshman guard Trey Campbell scored a career-high 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting and 3-of-6 from deep.

Jacobson said he likes the confidence and pace of the true freshman through his first eight games.

“He is doing great,” Jacobson said. “His ability to score in different spots—his catch-and-shoot three is good, his pull-up is good and, if he gets a little deeper than that, he has enough size and length to score.”

Jacobson also added that as Campbell develops and improves his court vision more at the collegiate level he can become more of an impact player than he already is.

Up next, the Panthers host McNeese State on Friday at 7 p.m.

Toledo 83, Northern Iowa 75 TOLEDO (6-3, 0-0) – Setric Millner Jr. 3-8 2-2 9, JT Shumate 10-19 2-2 24, Ra’Heim Moss 1-3 2-2 4, RayJ Dennis 6-12 7-7 21, Dante Maddox Jr. 3-8 0-0 8, EJ Farmer 6-7 0-0 14, AJ Edu 0-0 0-0 0, Andre Lorentsson 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 30-58 13-13 83. NORTHERN IOWA (3-5, 0-0) – Cole Henry 2-4 0-0 4, Michael Duax 4-8 0-0 9, Trey Campbell 6-10 0-0 15, Bowen Born 8-14 7-8 27, Tytan Anderson 5-11 3-5 13, Landon Wolf 1-9 0-0 3, Drew Daniel 0-0 0-0 0, Derek Krogmann 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 28-58 10-13 75. TOLEDO;40;43 – 83 UNI;31;44 – 75 3-point goals – Toledo 10-24 (Millner Jr. 1-3, Shumate 2-8, Dennis 2-4, Maddox Jr. 2-6, Farmer 2-2, Lorentsson 1-1), UNI 9-26 (Duax 1-3, Campbell 3-6, Born 4-8, Anderson 0-1, Wolf 1-8). Rebounds – Toledo 28 (Shumate 6), UNI 31 (Anderson 10). Assists – Toledo 16 (Dennis 5), UNI 12 (Henry 4). Turnovers – Toledo 12 (Millner Jr., Shumate 4), UNI 18 (Born 6). Total fouls – Toledo 12, UNI 15. Fouled out – none.