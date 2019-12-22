CEDAR FALLS – Marshall head coach Dan D’Antoni left the McLeod Center early, shaking hands as he approached the tunnel with a smile of disbelief after picking up a second technical foul.
The older brother of Houston Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni saw his team join 11 others in being unable to solve a Northern Iowa squad that matched its best nonconference run in school history with an 88-80 victory Sunday afternoon.
UNI made 27 of a season-high 33 shots from the charity stripe – including five off technical fouls – and matched the 11-1 nonconference run by Ben Jacobson’s 2014-15 team that went on to win 31 games.
Point guard AJ Green led the Panthers with 24 points, including 12 free throws and no 3-pointers, as he often worked scoring opportunities off the dribble. Trae Berhow remained hot with four 3-pointers as part of 23 points on 8 of 12 shooting. Spencer Haldeman knocked down three 3-pointers during a 13-point game and Isaiah Brown hit a pair of open 3-point looks and his first five shots overall for 12 points.
Reserve center Justin Dahl finished with three blocked shots and a pair of steals while adding 10 points for the Panthers.
UNI trailed just 1 minute, 42 seconds in the first half in which the Panthers used a 16-3 run to spark a 41-38 advantage at intermission. That lead grew to as many as 19 points with 12:54 remaining.
Marshall (5-7) rallied to cut the deficit to seven twice in the final three minutes. Green answered with a mid-range pull-up jumper on the first occasion and Berhow responded with a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer on the second.
The Thundering Herd cut the deficit to six after a Darius George layup on a turnover off an entry pass with 40 seconds remaining, but Haldeman and Berhow knocked down four free throws over the final 38 seconds to secure the victory.
