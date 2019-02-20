Try 1 month for 99¢

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The University of Northern Iowa’s basketball team has demonstrated throughout its league schedule that it’s capable of competing with any team in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Still, a major question remained entering Wednesday night’s showdown at Missouri State. Is this UNI team capable of putting three wins together in the MVC Tournament?

A blend of solid defense and timely baskets from its veteran leaders guided UNI to its first three-game win streak of the season with a 63-43 victory over the Bears inside a lively JQH Arena.

UNI (13-15, 8-7 Missouri Valley Conference) now has sole possession of fourth place after entering the week tied with three other teams in the standings. A Missouri State team (15-13, 9-6) that entered the week in the three-way tie for first sits just one game up on the Panthers with UNI holding the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Lone senior Wyatt Lohaus established his mid-range jumper early before burning the Bears with cuts inside and poise around the basket as he scored a game-high 22 points. Isaiah Brown added 15 points, including go-ahead 3-pointers in each half.

UNI saw an early 12-4 lead evaporate into a 19-17 deficit after a first half that saw the two teams combine for 15 turnovers. The Panthers led for the final 17:49 of the second half.

Missouri State cut its deficit to an 11-point margin on a Ryan Kreklow four-point play late, but head coach Dana Ford was ejected with a double technical beginning a parade of free throws that allowed UNI to secure the blowout victory.

