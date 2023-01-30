College Men’s Basketball: UNI looks to sharpen perimeter defense against Drake

CEDAR FALLS — No nights off, the difficulty to win on the road and any one can win on a given night make for the death and taxes of Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball.

Northern Iowa assistant coach P.J. Hogan hit for the trifecta on Monday when asked about the current Valley standings with two games separating No. 1 from No. 8.

“A lot of teams are starting to figure out who they are,” Hogan said. “There is a lot of balance right now. There are no nights off. … I chuckled when Joel [Wauters] said we have two big games this week. They are all big — no matter who you are playing, where you are playing them at. … That is The Valley.”

The Panthers sit in fifth place with an 8-4 conference mark and 12-10 overall record following another reminder of those aforementioned certainties in the MVC. The Panthers dropped a winnable matchup against Indiana State, 79-71, despite the Sycamores losing their previous five games prior to Saturday.

“Anytime you go on the road, it is going to be tough,” Hogan said. “And, against a team with a lot of experience and very talented. Granted they were coming off some losses, but a very talented team that seemed extremely motivated. [Indiana State] did a lot of things right. We had a couple costly breakdowns.”

Hogan said the youthful Panthers learned the importance of each possession and executing to the best of their ability on each play in the loss.

With that lesson fresh in their minds, the Panthers head south on Wednesday to take on in-state rival Drake in the Knapp Center.

The Bulldogs shape up as another strong test for UNI with records of 8-4 in conference and 17-6 overall.

Hogan described Drake as a very talented team which plays well as a unit and plays hard.

“They have a lot of really good players,” Hogan said. “A lot of guys that have been very successful for a long time. That group seems like they have been there forever. To see what they did yesterday, with Tucker [DeVries] being out, them going on the road to Belmont and winning, says a lot about their staff, their upperclassmen.”

Down MVC Preseason Player of the Year Tucker Devries, the Bulldogs managed a 79-61 win over the previously conference-leading Belmont Bruins.

Drake held the Bruins to just 1-of-16 from three-point land and got double-figure scoring performances for Garrett Sturtz, Roman Penn, Darnell Brodie and Nate Ferguson.

“Penn did a tremendous job controlling the game,” Hogan said. “[He] was just tremendous in the pick and roll, being able to find Brodie, being able to find his teammates.”

Given the play of the Bulldogs’ supporting cast absent their star, Hogan said the UNI coaching staff is “just trying to navigate through how they are going to attack” the Panthers. Although, he said UNI expects a high-tempo attack predicated on creating offense in transition.

The Panthers’ coaching staff came to this conclusion for good reason. Drake ranks in the top half of the conference in possessions per game with 69.5 through 18 games and upped their possessions to 70.8 per game during their recent three-game winning streak.

“They changed a few things just because of what Tucker can bring to the table when he is out there,” Hogan said. “But, at the end of the day, they do what they do, they do it really well and they do it with a ton of confidence.”

According to Hogan, the Bulldogs will test the Panthers’ struggling perimeter defense with an offense centered on dribble drive penetration and the ability to kick it out to capable shooters.

“When you are breaking down the majority of the times we are giving up some shots it is because of dribble penetration,” Hogan said. “We are going to have to do a great job moving forward of sitting down and guarding the dribble.”

UNI ranks last in the MVC in opponent three-pointers made (198) and third-to-last in opponent three-point field goal percentage (33.8%).

“We have to be better in those situations,” Hogan said. “There is no doubt. It is something that we have talked about as a staff, but also with our team. We have to defend the three-point line better and hopefully we can continue to work on that as we move forward. It is going to be a point of emphasis.”