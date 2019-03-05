CEDAR FALLS — In the immediate aftermath of Saturday’s disappointing 17-point loss at Indiana State, University of Northern Iowa coach Ben Jacobson didn’t want his team to quickly dismiss what just transpired.
Plans for a detailed Monday film session, however, changed on the fly.
“I changed my mind a little bit by the time we got home,” Jacobson said at his Monday weekly press conference. “I had an opportunity to watch the game on the flight home and that’s the last time I’m going to watch it. That one’s done.
“We turned it over too much, our footwork was not very good, just some things we hadn’t done for the better part of two months. … We’re going to move on from that one.”
Looking ahead to Friday’s 8:30 p.m. Missouri Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinal against Southern Illinois (17-14, 10-8), ball security has become an increasing concern for UNI (14-7, 9-9).
The Panthers’ 16 turnovers against Indiana State were the team’s highest total since turning the ball over 20 times in Carbondale, Ill., after seeing a 21-point lead evaporate in a 70-62 loss to the Salukis on Jan. 23.
The miscues from the second half of that game, along with the two games last week, aren’t typical of the way UNI’s offense has operated throughout the majority of league play. Loyola is the only MVC school with fewer turnovers than the Panthers.
“In the second half they got out and really guarded us and put pressure on us,” Jacobson said, recalling his team’s most recent game against SIU. “We’re going to have to be able to handle that better than we did for a long time against Loyola, than we did at times against Indiana State.”
Both of UNI’s contests against Southern Illinois came during the first half of the league slate. The Salukis won by seven points in Cedar Falls before rallying to pass UNI in the rematch.
SIU’s Armon Fletcher will present the Panthers’ defense with a tough test. The 6-foot-5 senior has played as well as anyone in the MVC, averaging 23 points and 8.2 rebounds over the past five games with the Salukis winning four of those contests.
“He’s a hard matchup because he scores everywhere,” Jacobson said. “He’s making 3s. They’re posting him more right now than what they were when we saw them in the second game. He has the ability to score down on the block. … Where he’s really good is in between, but he’s shooting a good percentage from the 3-point line and he’s scoring well in the block.”
In addition to Fletcher, center Kavion Pippen along with 3-point shooting threats Sean Lloyd, Aaron Cook, Eric McGill and Marcus Bartley are averaging at least 9.6 points a game.
While UNI’s coach may be tempted to make some major changes, he estimates his team will be sticking with 95 percent of what it has done on both ends during league play. Success this weekend will come down to execution.
“One of the most important things I’ve learned over the course of my 18 years is trying to do a lot of things before you get to your first game in St. Louis, it’s never worked for us,” Jacobson said. “I’ve got a lot of things I’d like to do and it’s that way every year.”
