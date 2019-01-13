Try 1 month for 99¢

CEDAR FALLS – Northern Iowa has Drake to a season low first half point total while assembling a 29-23 men’s basketball lead at intermission this afternoon inside the McLeod Center.

Drake (12-4, 1-2 MVC) went scoreless for a 9-minute, 41-second stretch after Brady Ellingson’s 3-pointer cut the Bulldogs' deficit to 10-9 early. UNI (6-10, 1-2) scored seven consecutive points over that stretch and led by as many as 10 when Wyatt Lohaus pushed the advantage to 21-11.

While the Panthers have made just 2-of-10 3-point attempts, UNI has outscored the Bulldogs 14-8 in the paint. Center Luke McDonnell leads the way with eight points, and has held Drake’s senior big man Nick McGlynn to 3-of-10 shooting.

Wyatt Lohaus and AJ Green each have six points for a UNI team shooting 57.9 percent from the field on 2-point attempts.

Drake has been held to 8-for-29 (27.6 percent) from the field.

