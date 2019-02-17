EVANSVILLE, Ind. – The University of Northern Iowa basketball team brushed aside a series of close losses away from the McLeod Center and doubled its road win total for the season Sunday afternoon in Evansville, Ind.
Five different Panthers scored at least nine points en route to a 73-58 victory over the Missouri Valley Conference’s last-place team inside the Ford Center.
UNI (12-15, 7-7) joins Bradley, Southern Illinois and Illinois State in a four-way tie for fourth place entering Wednesday’s game at Missouri State.
“Coming into this game I think everyone on the team liked the way that we were playing,” UNI point guard AJ Green said, after leading his team with 21 points on 8 of 15 shooting. “We had some good vibes off our last win against Illinois State (a 77-64 victory) and we were able to keep that going. Hopefully we can stay with it the rest of the season.”
In addition to Green’s efficient game, Trae Berhow and Spencer Haldeman each added 14 points. Wyatt Lohaus finished with 11 and Luke McDonnell chipped in nine within a balanced attack. The Panthers shot 26 of 56 from the field and once again outscored their 63 possessions.
UNI has now operated above a point per possession on offense in its last five games.
“It feels to me that the comfort level, the confidence in each other, the trust that they’ve built in each other, those things are showing up at both ends of the floor,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson said. “They’re showing up in a big way at the offensive end. Guys are working hard to get great possessions. Sometimes that means taking a shot, sometimes that means moving the ball, sometimes that means making the right cut so that the next guy is open.
“We’ve got an entire group right now that is working hard to get the best possession we can. They don’t care who takes the shot.”
Sound defense accompanied UNI’s offense Sunday. Evansville’s top scorer on the season, K.J. Riley, was held to just five free throw attempts and finished with 12 points. Reserve Shea Feehan added a team-high 14 points for a Purple Aces squad that shot 19 of 46 from the field.
Berhow recorded 11 rebounds – 10 on the defensive end – and UNI held a 37-25 advantage in that category while limiting Evansville (10-17, 4-10) to one offensive board. Lohaus added eight rebounds from his guard position.
“It’s great to see,” Jacobson said. “It’s one of the things we talk about all the time – defend each possession, rebound each possession – you do those two things and you allow yourself the opportunity as the game unfolds to put together a good 40 minutes. The guys were on task today in terms of rebounding.”
Green ignited UNI’s offense by knocking down three of four 3-point attempts and scoring 13 points during a first half in which the Panthers took a 36-22 lead.
UNI’s defense held Evansville without a field goal during a seven-minute stretch in that opening half while Green, Berhow and Haldeman each made 3-pointers as part of a 19-3 run to take a 27-15 advantage.
“They went into a little press, back to the zone and then sometimes they’d switch it up to man,” Green said, addressing Evansville’s defense. “It was a little tricky at first, but I think we did a really good job adjusting to that. We were able to use it to our advantage and really find some good looks off of it and knock down some 3’s. That helped us get that early lead.”
Evansville got no closer than nine points in the second half following a 7-0 run that was snapped by a Green pull-up jumper which put UNI back up, 51-40, with 12:01 remaining. When the Purple Aces cut their deficit to 11, 58-47, on Evan Kuhlman’s layup with 5:27 left, Haldeman answered with a 3-pointer and then found Biggie Goldman for a layup to keep UNI’s advantage past arm’s length.
In total, UNI made just one 3-pointer in the second half after knocking down six in the first. The versatility on offense came on the heels of a game against Illinois State in which UNI drained 16 3-pointers.
“It shows our offense is really clicking and we’re playing really well as a team,” Green said.
Up next for a UNI team that has now won on the road win for the first time since its MVC opener at Bradley is a date at Missouri State 7 p.m. Wednesday. The Bears defeated Loyola, 65-61, Sunday to move into a three-way tie for first place with the Ramblers and Drake at 9-5 in conference play.
“I really like where we’re at,” Green said after his team kept pace with the pack of three other league schools at 7-7. “I think we’re playing really well at the right time. We’ve just got to keep worrying about what we can control each night that we go out there and play. I know we’re going to do that and coaches are going to do a great job of preparing us.”
