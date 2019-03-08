ST. LOUIS – UNI freshman AJ Green showed poise beyond his years Friday night in the quarterfinal round of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament.
Green answered Aaron Cook’s go-ahead step back by maneuvering into the lane and knocking down a short jumper in the paint to give UNI the lead for good during a thrilling 61-58 victory over Southern Illinois.
UNI will face Drake 5 p.m. Saturday in the semifinals.
Wyatt Lohaus led the Panthers with 21 points and Trae Berhow emerged from a slump to add 11.
This story will be updated.
