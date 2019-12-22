CEDAR FALLS – Northern Iowa has continued to play with a lead during the first half of its men’s basketball nonconference finale against Marshall this afternoon inside the McLeod Center.
UNI went on a 16-3 go-ahead run to holds a 41-38 advantage entering intermission. The Panthers have trailed for just 1 minute, 42 seconds.
UNI (10-1) has hit five of nine attempts from 3-point range, bolstered by Trae Berhow’s perfect 3-for-3 start from distance as part of his 13-point half.
You have free articles remaining.
Berhow sparked a string of three consecutive 3-pointers during UNI’s 16-3 surge. Spencer Haldeman followed with a 3, and Berhow hit Haldeman for another corner triple after drawing double coverage on the ensuing possession.
Marshall (5-6) answered UNI’s run and closed the deficit to a single point on a basket by Cam Brooks-Harris with 35 seconds remaining. AJ Green responded off a drive on UNI’s final possession.
Point guard Andrew Taylor, playing in his third game of the season, leads Marshall with 12 points. The Thundering Herd shot 43 percent in the first half, while UNI is shooting 54 percent from the field.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.